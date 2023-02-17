There’s no denying that India has one of the best cuisines in the world. More so, because we have a vast variety of food here. Right from the blend of sweetness in Gujarati thalis to the spices of Punjab. But we’re also not really keen on experimenting much.

Like when you’re travelling abroad, so many of us would resort to Indian food than explore a different kind of cuisine native to the country we’re visiting. We would always search for an Indian restaurant in a foreign land. Then there are those arguments that foreign food is bland, namak nahi hai, and so on. And while resorting to comfort food is okay, it surely has opened up a debate on Twitter.

Apparently, Twitter user @badassflowerbby shared how Indians are ‘absurdly attached to the Indian taste’ so much so that they’d want Indian food even while vacationing abroad.

Indians as a people are absurdly attached to the Indian taste. So much that many prefer Indian food even when vacationing abroad. The survival of international chains here depends on how well they Indianise their menu. We *refuse* to leave our comfort zone when it comes to food. — N🧋🫧 (@badassflowerbby) February 13, 2023

And the fact that these delicious soy and vinegar cold noodles had poor AF reviews on Amazon India because they “don’t cater to the Indian taste” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/i1H7GIR2pL — N🧋🫧 (@badassflowerbby) February 13, 2023

While some people believe that the true experience of travel includes experiencing culture through native food (which makes sense TBH), others think it’s better to opt for the usuals than go for something that may or may not satisfy our taste buds.

Take a look at what people are saying.

ADVERTISEMENT Indians are some of the most annoying travellers this way ngl 😭 I have heard so many people complain they didn't get "Ghar jaisa khana" abroad and like of course not coz it's not your ghar? 😭 — All Bi Myself 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) February 13, 2023

First of all, most of us are VEGETARIAN, in case you didn't notice, and we don't have option abroad where every other regional dish and meal has some kind of meat in it, sometimes our only option is Indian, also no one really like to leave their comfort zone, it's not only us https://t.co/AmqSx1F6X9 — g_(ᓀ‸ᓂ)*:･ﾟ✧ (@doiesNini) February 15, 2023

Tough pill to swallow but yes. The openness to even ‘try’ different cuisines isn’t there. Plus the mentality that only Indian food is the best is so weird. One has to understand that non spicy food can be tasty too.



But then again, Indians are terrible travellers. — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) February 13, 2023

oh, you mean we refuse to eat bland food with literally no variety and vegetarian/vegan alternatives? food is ONE of the experiences when vacationing abroad. and, i would happily choose other experiences over the cuisine if it does not cater to my needs. baat khatam. https://t.co/L0bPvevGnp — Barbie🫦 (@desixbarbie) February 14, 2023

Tbh Indian food is so heavy on spices and rigorous cooking techniques I think it really does obliterate the taste buds so it becomes difficult to appreciate mellower flavours and the natural metallic taste of most vegetables. Some of it is definitely down to refusing new stuff — Quarked up Shawty (@TopNotchQuark) February 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT When My mom first went to the US for three months and didn't eat anything but french fries other than Indian food. She didn't even taste coke back in the day😂😂😂



But my mom is an AMAZING COOK who CONSISTENT makes the exact taste of whatever she makes. — Sriram Bhupathiraju (@bhsriram) February 14, 2023

Like sure I'll maybe eat a croissant in Paris and try a smore in USA but a lot of people prefer Indian FOOD for their meals cause their taste buds are accustomed to it. It could also be a dietary preference. Lot of us are vegetarian and don't get many options. — An(u)ti-Hero (@redligion) February 15, 2023

What’s the point of travelling if one isn’t going to imbibe local customs, culture and the local cuisine!!

Was travelling with some friends once who would go out of the way to find Indian restaurants for every meal. I ate every meal alone in local restaurants on that 4 day trip. — Saif (@bandrabachha) February 15, 2023

Metabolism of Food is deeply personalised as our taste buds, dopamine receptors, palate, gut microbiome & biochemical processes are adopted to the food we eat regularly & when you eat something different many a times it doesn’t taste that good and also leads to indigestion https://t.co/ICsPz0Zci7 — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 15, 2023

Indians mostly aren't risky travellers so they'll keep it light when they travel, trying out different foods and ruining their days would be the first thing they worry about https://t.co/hNThJWL8P6 — ⭐⭐⭐ (@sathish_cule) February 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Very true. My parents just won't experiment with other types of cuisine when abroad. Because they are old and a different generation, I understand. But I have also seen young people do the same. Which I don't understand. A big part of travelling to newer places is trying new food — Surya Ragunaathan (@sangvoel) February 15, 2023

Indians traveling abroad dont even appreciate proper Indian food. They seek only two types:



a. Generic north indian buffet – naan, veg kolhapuri, butter chicken etc

b. Generic veg south indian food like Saravana Bhavan



They cant even appreciate more nuanced Indian cuisine https://t.co/MdPRyxadEE — peeleraja (@peeleraja) February 14, 2023

You see, the line is grey here. We have our different preferences. But the belief that only our food is the best could play a role in holding you back from experiencing another country. Especially if word-of-mouth has been the basis of your opinion. But as they say, each to their own.

Which kind of traveller are you? Would you like to experiment and explore or stick to Indian food wherever you go?