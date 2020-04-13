We all love to try new cuisines and recipes, but there is an unsaid rule about not making any changes to some classic foods. But there are people out there who get their kicks by ruining these classics for us.

Here are 12 food combos that should be considered blasphemy:

01. Idli in Chai

Sambhar will curse the chef

02. Chicken Tikka in chai

That is a crime against human_e_tea

03. Nutella on Biryani

How dare you, you namurad!

04. Gulab Jamun Pizza

This is blasphemy!

05. Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi

Where is Thanos when we need him?

06. Makke ki Roti with Maggi

I am sorry Maggi, I am sorry Makke di Roti!

07. Kaju Katli with ketchup

This isn’t Kaju Katli, ye kaju ka qatl hai!

08. Kurkure Milkshake

Excuse me, I have to vomit.

09. Meethi Maggi

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Canteen Quarantino (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Why didn’t she use sevayi instead of Maggi?

10. Waffles with Ketchup

Why God why?

11. Choco Cherry Dosa

Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity! pic.twitter.com/LO5hWwtyVG — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 30, 2019

Time to leave the planet.

12. Santra Maggi

Why so much hatred for Maggi?

No punishment is enough for these crimes