We all love to try new cuisines and recipes, but there is an unsaid rule about not making any changes to some classic foods. But there are people out there who get their kicks by ruining these classics for us.
Here are 12 food combos that should be considered blasphemy:
01. Idli in Chai
Crime of the centuryhttps://t.co/v1wWHy6QqT pic.twitter.com/9ty0L1BmRI— Reddit India (@redditindia) December 27, 2019
Sambhar will curse the chef
02. Chicken Tikka in chai
That is a crime against human_e_tea
03. Nutella on Biryani
How dare you, you namurad!
04. Gulab Jamun Pizza
This is blasphemy!
05. Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi
Where is Thanos when we need him?
06. Makke ki Roti with Maggi
I am sorry Maggi, I am sorry Makke di Roti!
07. Kaju Katli with ketchup
This isn’t Kaju Katli, ye kaju ka qatl hai!
08. Kurkure Milkshake
Excuse me, I have to vomit.
09. Meethi Maggi
Why didn’t she use sevayi instead of Maggi?
10. Waffles with Ketchup
Why God why?
11. Choco Cherry Dosa
Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity! pic.twitter.com/LO5hWwtyVG— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 30, 2019
Time to leave the planet.
12. Santra Maggi
Why so much hatred for Maggi?
No punishment is enough for these crimes