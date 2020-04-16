Now that you are channelling your inner-MasterChef due to the lockdown, it’s possible that you’re not getting the proportions all that right & cooking more than you need. If you are feeding the strays, we salute you. But if you are eating the same food, add some pizzaz to your leftovers na.
You can try these recipes with your leftovers & up your kitchen skills:
01. Vegetable Fried Rice
Made from- Leftover rice
All you need is some veggies and you can savour some fried rice. Find the recipe here.
02. Curd Rice
Made from- Leftover rice
Any day is a South Indian Cuisine Day. Find the recipe here.
03. Roti Upma
Made from- Leftover roti
If you can make roti, you are already a winner. With this recipe, surprise your mom some more. Find the recipe here.
04. Chapaati Payasam
Made from- Leftover roti
This is somewhat of a god sent if you have a sweet tooth. Find the recipe here.
05. Spicy Tava Idli
Made from- Leftover Idlis
Leftover Idlis have a very different taste than the fresh ones. Add some spices and treat your taste buds. Find the recipe here.
06. Pasta Cheese Balls
Made from- Leftover boiled Pasta
If you are stuck with some leftover boiled pasta you can transform that into these yummy AF cheese balls. Find the recipe here.
07. Stuffed Grilled Sandwiches
Made from- Leftover sabzi
This easy-peasy recipe is a time saver with no compromise in taste. Find the recipe here.
08. Vegetable Cutlet
Made from- Leftover sabzi
Bachi sabzi ka tastiest form! Find the recipe here.
09. Dal Paratha
Made from- Leftover dal
Leftover dal just sits idle in one corner of the fridge. Instead of throwing it away, use them as filling for some yummilicious parathas. Find the recipe here.
10. Chicken Sandwich
Made from- Leftover roasted chicken
There is always room for some chicken. Find the recipe here.
11. Mutton Pulao
Made from- Leftover mutton
Some veggies, rice and mutton pieces. Viola! Find the recipe here.
No more khana phenkna,