Now that you are channelling your inner-MasterChef due to the lockdown, it’s possible that you’re not getting the proportions all that right & cooking more than you need. If you are feeding the strays, we salute you. But if you are eating the same food, add some pizzaz to your leftovers na.

You can try these recipes with your leftovers & up your kitchen skills:

01. Vegetable Fried Rice

Made from- Leftover rice

All you need is some veggies and you can savour some fried rice. Find the recipe here.

02. Curd Rice

Made from- Leftover rice

Any day is a South Indian Cuisine Day. Find the recipe here.

03. Roti Upma

Made from- Leftover roti

If you can make roti, you are already a winner. With this recipe, surprise your mom some more. Find the recipe here.

04. Chapaati Payasam

Made from- Leftover roti

This is somewhat of a god sent if you have a sweet tooth. Find the recipe here.

05. Spicy Tava Idli

Made from- Leftover Idlis

Leftover Idlis have a very different taste than the fresh ones. Add some spices and treat your taste buds. Find the recipe here.

06. Pasta Cheese Balls

Made from- Leftover boiled Pasta

If you are stuck with some leftover boiled pasta you can transform that into these yummy AF cheese balls. Find the recipe here.

07. Stuffed Grilled Sandwiches

Made from- Leftover sabzi

This easy-peasy recipe is a time saver with no compromise in taste. Find the recipe here.

08. Vegetable Cutlet

Made from- Leftover sabzi

Bachi sabzi ka tastiest form! Find the recipe here.

09. Dal Paratha

Made from- Leftover dal

Leftover dal just sits idle in one corner of the fridge. Instead of throwing it away, use them as filling for some yummilicious parathas. Find the recipe here.

10. Chicken Sandwich

Made from- Leftover roasted chicken

There is always room for some chicken. Find the recipe here.

11. Mutton Pulao

Made from- Leftover mutton

Some veggies, rice and mutton pieces. Viola! Find the recipe here.

No more khana phenkna,

Leftovers se kuch naya pakana.