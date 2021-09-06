From papad lasagna to chocolate biryani, we have seen the emergence of some truly bizarre food recipes this year.

While a crispy dosa has always been one of the best go-to comfort foods for everyone around the country, people have recently started experimenting with this cult dish.

Recently, a video has been doing rounds on social media in which a street food vendor is making a special dosa called ‘Dilkhush Dosa’ using onions, dry fruits, cheese and cherries.

YES, THAT’S RIGHT.

The clip that went viral on social media was posted by Deepak Prabhu on his Twitter. However, the clip was originally posted in August by YouTuber Harry Uppal.

Although the clip has garnered 2.2K likes on Twitter, the dish has not gone down well with the dosa lovers.

Kaju and kishmish in a Dosa? We've seen Stranger Things 😭 pic.twitter.com/3vu0783TL0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 6, 2021

#Dosa lovers on their way to beat the shit out of Dilkhush Dosa wala: 😭 pic.twitter.com/wY3dYs45yc — Andy (@iamandy1987) September 6, 2021

Thode pista badaam, khomeni, protein powder, gulab jamun, pede, agra ka petha bhi daal deta to Aatma bhi khush ho jaati dil k sath



😂 — pinvi ॐ 🇮🇳 (@nipvi) September 5, 2021

This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items 🙄 — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) September 6, 2021

🤢🤢🤢 Cashews, kishmish, cherries, cheese, mayonnaise - this is bloody criminal. — Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) September 5, 2021

Kaju, kishmish daala aur naam hai Dilkhush 😭🤢🤮 — Mitul (@R3Mitul) September 6, 2021

This is not dosa...He killed the dish... — Dr. Ashutosh Pathak 🇮🇳 (@Sookshmadarshi) September 6, 2021

I am all for experimenting with different curries, but atleast don't mix put dry fruits, this mixing of sweet stuff is so pathetic — हर हर महादेव🇮🇳 (@sarangthacker) September 6, 2021

Did he actually put raisins and cashews in a dosa? Or did I see it wrong?? — Dhruv Batra (@DhruvB1991) September 6, 2021

Call it anything but Dosa. How do people eat this abomination?? — प्रीti (@Preeti_S_24) September 6, 2021

He forgot Colgate toothpaste (for salt😬) — Legend4 (@Legenda65571431) September 6, 2021

Would you try this dish?