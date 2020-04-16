We put a lot of effort into our workouts, always looking to perform better and reach your goals.

But consuming the right nutrients after you exercise is just as important as what you eat before. Eating the right foods after your workout helps you recover, build muscle, and prepare for your next one. So, here we tell you some easy-peasy meals that you can make at home.

1. Scrambled eggs

2. Grilled chicken with brown rice or steam vegetables

3. Peanut butter and banana toast

4. Whole grain wraps

5. Sweet and salty chickpeas

6. Protein packed trail mix

7. Cottage cheese and fruits

Consuming a proper amount of carbs and protein after exercise is essential.