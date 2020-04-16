We put a lot of effort into our workouts, always looking to perform better and reach your goals.

But consuming the right nutrients after you exercise is just as important as what you eat before. Eating the right foods after your workout helps you recover, build muscle, and prepare for your next one. So, here we tell you some easy-peasy meals that you can make at home.

1. Scrambled eggs

scrambled eggs
Source: eggs

2. Grilled chicken with brown rice or steam vegetables

grilled chicken
Source: pinterest

3. Peanut butter and banana toast

Peanut butter and banana toast
Source: food

4. Whole grain wraps

Whole grain wraps
Source: bakemag

5. Sweet and salty chickpeas

sweat and salty chickpeas
Source: jackienewgent

6. Protein packed trail mix

Protein packed trail mix
Source: pinterest

7. Cottage cheese and fruits

Cottage cheese and fruits
Source: medicalnewstoday

Consuming a proper amount of carbs and protein after exercise is essential.