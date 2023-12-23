This holiday season you can be the centre of attention for hosting the best house party ever. How? Well, one of the best ways to keep your guests happy is to master a signature dish or drink. If you get the cocktails right, you’re closer than ever to winning people’s hearts over. But also, a good drink adds a whole lot of cheer to a year-end party. So, we’ve curated a couple of recipes for you to try out and serve at your New Year party.

Credit: Iconic Life

Take a look (and thank us later):

1. Chocolate Orange Martini

If you want to fix this drink up for your guests then start with mixing your chocolate liqueur in a shaker, then progressively add the orange liqueur and add this entire mixture to vodka.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped chocolate (or chips for rimming)

1 1/2 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce chocolate liqueur

1 splash orange liqueur

Credit: Casual Foodist

2. Rumberry punch

Chill the rum, juice and ginger ale until nice and cold. Pour everything into a punch bowl and top up with lots of ice and serve.

Ingredients:

350ml dark rum

1l cranberry juice

1l ginger ale

Credit: Kitchen Sanctuary

3. Godfather

Add your Scotch and amaretto liqueur to your cocktail stirring glass and pour over ice in your old-fashioned glass.

Ingredients:

50ml Scotch whisky

25ml Amaretto

Ice

Strip of orange peel, to garnish

Credit: Spirits Hunters

4. Tamarind Ginger Margarita

Mix the tamarind concentrate/juice, lemon juice with orange liqueur, ginger-simple syrup, and the Tequila. Then rim the glass with chilli powder and salt or grated ginger and pour the strained mixture over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ingredients:

2 ounce Tamarind concentrate

1.5 ounce Tequila

0.5 ounce orange liqueur

0.5 ounce lemon juice

0.75 ginger infused simple syrup

Chili salt/ grated ginger

Lime wedge

Ice

Credit: Le Petit Eats

5. Indian Winter

Make a cardamom simple syrup; The syrup uses equal parts of honey and water instead of sugar. Then add the cardamom pods and leave them to steep until the syrup comes to room temperature. Proceed to mix vodka, lemon juice, and egg white and add the simple syrup to the drink, top it off with star anise.

Ingredients:

Cardamom-honey simple syrup

Vodka

Lemon juice

Egg white

Star anise

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: The Mixer

6. Indian Hot Buttered Rum

For this, you’ll have to prepare a chai masala-infused rum batter (with butter). Then proceed top it up with rum and hot water.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1 splash pure vanilla extract

1 dash ground cinnamon

1 dash ground nutmeg

1 dash ground allspice

2 ounces dark rum

4 ounces hot water

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Credit: A Couple Cooks

7. The Bengal Tiger

There are multiple variations of this cocktail, but the one we’ll be talking about is a blend of brandy, cherry liqueur orange liqueur (Cointreau) and pineapple juice. Combine 1 1/2 ounce brandy, 1/2 ounce of orange liqueur, 1/2 ounce cherry liqueur, and 1 ounce of pineapple juice in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well, and strain into a cocktail glass.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces brandy

1/2 ounce cherry liqueur

1/2 ounce orange liqueur

1 ounce pineapple juice

Credit: Open Drinks

8. Caramel Apple Martini

Start by chilling you martini glasses, and then fill a cocktail shaker halfway full with ice. Add the apple cider, vodka, and butterscotch schnapps. Seal and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. You may also rim your glass with caramel and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

Caramel sauce, for the rim

Ice, for shaking

4 oz. apple cider

oz. apple cider 3 o z. vodka

vodka 2 oz . butterscotch schnapps

butterscotch schnapps Sliced apple, for garnish

Credit: The Blond Cook



We hope you make wonderful memories while downing these!