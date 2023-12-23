This holiday season you can be the centre of attention for hosting the best house party ever. How? Well, one of the best ways to keep your guests happy is to master a signature dish or drink. If you get the cocktails right, you’re closer than ever to winning people’s hearts over. But also, a good drink adds a whole lot of cheer to a year-end party. So, we’ve curated a couple of recipes for you to try out and serve at your New Year party.
Take a look (and thank us later):
1. Chocolate Orange Martini
If you want to fix this drink up for your guests then start with mixing your chocolate liqueur in a shaker, then progressively add the orange liqueur and add this entire mixture to vodka.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chopped chocolate (or chips for rimming)
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 3/4 ounce chocolate liqueur
- 1 splash orange liqueur
2. Rumberry punch
Chill the rum, juice and ginger ale until nice and cold. Pour everything into a punch bowl and top up with lots of ice and serve.
Ingredients:
- 350ml dark rum
- 1l cranberry juice
- 1l ginger ale
3. Godfather
Add your Scotch and amaretto liqueur to your cocktail stirring glass and pour over ice in your old-fashioned glass.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Scotch whisky
- 25ml Amaretto
- Ice
- Strip of orange peel, to garnish
4. Tamarind Ginger Margarita
Mix the tamarind concentrate/juice, lemon juice with orange liqueur, ginger-simple syrup, and the Tequila. Then rim the glass with chilli powder and salt or grated ginger and pour the strained mixture over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounce Tamarind concentrate
- 1.5 ounce Tequila
- 0.5 ounce orange liqueur
- 0.5 ounce lemon juice
- 0.75 ginger infused simple syrup
- Chili salt/ grated ginger
- Lime wedge
- Ice
5. Indian Winter
Make a cardamom simple syrup; The syrup uses equal parts of honey and water instead of sugar. Then add the cardamom pods and leave them to steep until the syrup comes to room temperature. Proceed to mix vodka, lemon juice, and egg white and add the simple syrup to the drink, top it off with star anise.
Ingredients:
- Cardamom-honey simple syrup
- Vodka
- Lemon juice
- Egg white
- Star anise
6. Indian Hot Buttered Rum
For this, you’ll have to prepare a chai masala-infused rum batter (with butter). Then proceed top it up with rum and hot water.
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
- 1 splash pure vanilla extract
- 1 dash ground cinnamon
- 1 dash ground nutmeg
- 1 dash ground allspice
- 2 ounces dark rum
- 4 ounces hot water
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
7. The Bengal Tiger
There are multiple variations of this cocktail, but the one we’ll be talking about is a blend of brandy, cherry liqueur orange liqueur (Cointreau) and pineapple juice. Combine 1 1/2 ounce brandy, 1/2 ounce of orange liqueur, 1/2 ounce cherry liqueur, and 1 ounce of pineapple juice in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well, and strain into a cocktail glass.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 ounces brandy
- 1/2 ounce cherry liqueur
- 1/2 ounce orange liqueur
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
8. Caramel Apple Martini
Start by chilling you martini glasses, and then fill a cocktail shaker halfway full with ice. Add the apple cider, vodka, and butterscotch schnapps. Seal and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. You may also rim your glass with caramel and cinnamon.
Ingredients:
- Caramel sauce, for the rim
- Ice, for shaking
- 4 oz. apple cider
- 3 oz. vodka
- 2 oz. butterscotch schnapps
- Sliced apple, for garnish
We hope you make wonderful memories while downing these!