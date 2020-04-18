Have you ever had any issues with opening a jar of Nutella? Stoners don't need to answer. We understand your problem but this is for normal people.

Apparently, if you do, TikTok user @Crunchynut84 apparently has a plan for you. In a video on the social media app, he says that all jars of Nutella come with a secret knife to assist in the opening of the seal.

In the video he says:

I'm not sure if you know about this but when you buy a brand new Nutella, open it up, flip the lid over and there are actually two linings in here... There's a white lining and a sliver lining in here and then when you open up the silver lining there should be a little knife to open the Nutella.

Now, here's the thing. We absolutely cannot verify that right now. And I am not going out to buy Nuttela to prove anything! So, you shouldn't either.

You can watch the video here:

That being said, if you've got a jar at home, please check and let us know.