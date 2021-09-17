Ice Gola reminds me of my summer vacation. After playing in the sun, all we would do was rush to the gola stall. From Kala Katha to orange, we have tried it all. 

Meanwhile, a vendor from Gujarat made Ice Gola weighing over 5kgs. The biggest gola in India has created a lot of buzz on the internet. 

Have a look. 

This gola was devoured by a food blogger Amar Sirohi, also known as @foodieincarnate. Layered with Kesar rabri, fresh cream, grated mawa, and four scoops of ice cream make it fulfilling.  

The video has gone viral and garnered 1.4 million views and around 2030 comments so far.

As you can see, the size of this gola is so huge, it costs ₹ 999 and can be eaten by 12 people, as claimed by the food blogger. 

What makes this special is the number of ingredients going in. This giant gola can be a perfect dessert for summer.  

Here's how people are cringing about it. 

Someone also made cheese dry fruit gola. 

I think it's best we accept these weird combinations, and the creativity of vendors is never going to end. Furthermore, we wait for more such dishes to surprise us.

Btw, let us know if you will try this giant ice gola. 

You can watch the full video here.