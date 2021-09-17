Ice Gola reminds me of my summer vacation. After playing in the sun, all we would do was rush to the gola stall. From Kala Katha to orange, we have tried it all.

Meanwhile, a vendor from Gujarat made Ice Gola weighing over 5kgs. The biggest gola in India has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Have a look.

This gola was devoured by a food blogger Amar Sirohi, also known as @foodieincarnate. Layered with Kesar rabri, fresh cream, grated mawa, and four scoops of ice cream make it fulfilling.



The video has gone viral and garnered 1.4 million views and around 2030 comments so far.

As you can see, the size of this gola is so huge, it costs ₹ 999 and can be eaten by 12 people, as claimed by the food blogger.



What makes this special is the number of ingredients going in. This giant gola can be a perfect dessert for summer.

Here's how people are cringing about it.

@ikaveri Another one from Gujarat, this time it is Surat… What kind of Barf Gola is this🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/y11cTBKwId — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 13, 2021

They have spoilt something so simple.



If I want cheese, I will order a Sandwich. Why do you want to spoil a Ice Gola. pic.twitter.com/2u7MpOjv7X — Karna19.29 (@KarnaMalde7) September 16, 2021

@WordinmyMouths



also by the time it reaches you, half of it would be melted. — Karna19.29 (@KarnaMalde7) September 15, 2021

Yes. Also, murdering dosas and samosas with cheese, maggi, strawberry sauce, mayonnaise, green tea, kitkat, pepsi etc.

I'm waiting for iPhone version in which an entire iPhone is smashed and stuffed inside the dosa. — ലോനപ്പൻ മാഷ് (@LonappanMaash) September 15, 2021

It feels like a doctor told some Uncle that 'You can have sweets, but rather take Barf Gola than Ice Cream, it's more light." And Uncle was like... pic.twitter.com/3Vwzgq6huY — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) September 16, 2021

Overrated.. Ice gola bas yahi acha.. pic.twitter.com/1x9uJCvmEJ — Shuja (@ii_shuja) September 15, 2021

Sometimes I wonder if Pharma Lobby is behind these artery cloggers being sold to ignorant people. https://t.co/V4kQOQzarg — Ṡüḋḧïṛ 🇮🇳🏌️‍♂️ (@seriousfunnyguy) September 14, 2021

999/- rs main Ice Gola k saath Diabetes aur High BP free https://t.co/2kgToTRPCV — wow someone actually (@GujjuBlackadder) September 15, 2021

Someone also made cheese dry fruit gola.

Cheese Dryfruit chocolate mava rabdi strawberry ice gola...



😭😭😭 No words ... pic.twitter.com/MqzQhrKX9J — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 13, 2021

I think it's best we accept these weird combinations, and the creativity of vendors is never going to end. Furthermore, we wait for more such dishes to surprise us.

Btw, let us know if you will try this giant ice gola.



You can watch the full video here.