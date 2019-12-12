Just when you thought there was nothing more gross and disgusting than pineapple over pizza, the internet has discovered another bizarre food combination and this time it is something desi--- Gulab Jamun Vada Pav. 

Source: Twitter

Yup, you heard that right, it is a gulab jamun that's sandwiched between two pavs. After witnessing some of the bizarrest and gross combinations this year ( Doodh wali Maggi, gulab Jamun on pizza etc.), I think this one is the worst one of them all. 

Source: Imgur

I mean why would you take two of the most comforting desi delicacies on this planet, that do not even belong to the same set of tastebuds and try to make a khichdi out of it? Why do you want to ruin both things for everybody? 

Twitter is very disappointed to have discovered this bizarre combination:

Honestly, I think it's high time to realise that two positives sometimes make a negative. Just imagine the lip-smacking taste of batata vada in the pav and when you feel very spicy after eating that, you can indulge in the decadent sweetness of Gulab Jamun, SEPARATELY.   

Source: Tenor

People need to stop ruining our favourite food for us. 