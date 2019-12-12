Just when you thought there was nothing more gross and disgusting than pineapple over pizza, the internet has discovered another bizarre food combination and this time it is something desi--- Gulab Jamun Vada Pav.



Yup, you heard that right, it is a gulab jamun that's sandwiched between two pavs. After witnessing some of the bizarrest and gross combinations this year ( Doodh wali Maggi, gulab Jamun on pizza etc.), I think this one is the worst one of them all.

I mean why would you take two of the most comforting desi delicacies on this planet, that do not even belong to the same set of tastebuds and try to make a khichdi out of it? Why do you want to ruin both things for everybody?

Twitter is very disappointed to have discovered this bizarre combination:

pic.twitter.com/XZdEr8cC8q — Lazysaurus Polem who's scared of wind gusts🌈 (@olrawnder) December 10, 2019

Poop stuck between butt cheeks — Bhavik Dudhwala (@dudhwalabhavik) December 11, 2019

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 bhagwan ke liye aisi combinations try matt karo🙏 — viller (@vaspudie) December 10, 2019

Don't spoil Vadapav...😣😣😣😣 — Omkar Mali 🇮🇳 (@iamOmkara) December 10, 2019

This is a crime. — Jedi Sohom (@sohom_pramanick) December 11, 2019

Pav Gulabi — Ramesh Kumar (@rammy_srk) December 10, 2019

How to unsee this? — डिजिटल कैमरा 🎥 (@RQCL3l0QRfRzYlY) December 10, 2019

Honestly, I think it's high time to realise that two positives sometimes make a negative. Just imagine the lip-smacking taste of batata vada in the pav and when you feel very spicy after eating that, you can indulge in the decadent sweetness of Gulab Jamun, SEPARATELY.

People need to stop ruining our favourite food for us.