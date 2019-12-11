Every non-veg lover knows there is something incredibly satisfying about a chicken leg piece. One TikTok user @Ulhaskamathe has taken this love one step ahead by posting videos of him enjoying this delicacy.

All he does is announces the food he is about to enjoy to the camera and towards the end rejoices, 'Chicken Leg Piece.' @Ulhaskamathe has become so famous that everyone is recreating it internationally.

His followers have grown tremendously and he stands proud with over 1.2 million followers, just on TikTok! His catchphrase, 'Chicken Leg Bis' has also made its way to the Urban Dictionary.

His love for food has transcended to Twitter too. From YouTube compilations of him just saying chicken leg piece to fan accounts, this guy is definitely the next big thing.