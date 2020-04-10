Hungry but too lazy to cook.

That's the lockdown status for most of us now. Enter packets of chips, and ice cream, and cookies and everything unhealthy, that make you feel guilty even as you eat them.

Being shut inside will make you want to constantly eat, even when you're not really hungry. If you can curb the temptation, that's great. But otherwise, at least choose to munch on their healthier alternatives:

1. Say NO to chips and YES to Roasted Chickpeas

2. Instead of Crisps, choose Popcorn

3. Fruits instead of Candy

4. Replace sweets with Dry Fruits

5. Instead of ice cream, choose yogurt.

6. Opt for fox nuts instead of some spicy snacks

7. Craving for potato chips, eat Khakhra Chips

8. Instead of bread choose Oats

9. Don't stuff your face with cookies make something healthy out of chia seeds

10. Ditch your regular chocolate bars and eat Nutrition bars

Happy eating!