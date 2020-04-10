Hungry but too lazy to cook.

That's the lockdown status for most of us now. Enter packets of chips, and ice cream, and cookies and everything unhealthy, that make you feel guilty even as you eat them.

Being shut inside will make you want to constantly eat, even when you're not really hungry. If you can curb the temptation, that's great. But otherwise, at least choose to munch on their healthier alternatives:  

1. Say NO to chips and YES to Roasted Chickpeas 

roasted chickpeas
Source: joyfoodsunshine

2. Instead of Crisps, choose Popcorn 

popcorn
Source: cleangreensimple

3. Fruits instead of Candy

fruits
Source: goodhousekeeping

4. Replace sweets with Dry Fruits 

dry fruits
Source: ndtv

5. Instead of ice cream, choose yogurt.

yogurt
Source: chickadvisor

6. Opt for fox nuts instead of some spicy snacks

fox nut
Source: goqii

7. Craving for potato chips, eat Khakhra Chips 

khakhra chips
Source: drweilindiamart

8. Instead of bread choose Oats

oats
Source: healthline

9. Don't stuff your face with cookies make something healthy out of chia seeds

chia seeds
Source: naturesbasket

10. Ditch your regular chocolate bars and eat Nutrition bars  

nutrition bars
Source: drweil

Happy eating!