Mangoes are undoubtedly one of the best things summer has to offer! India has almost 1500+ varieties of mangoes, Yes, 1500. We are spoilt for choice as a nation. But we cannot put this blessing to good use unless we know our mangoes. Well, at least the most common varieties.

Here is a guide for you to identify some, if not all of them.

1. Alphonso Mango, Maharashtra

This variety is loved around the world for its bright colour and distinguishing taste. Alphonso is used for making pudding, cakes, yogurts and ice cream.

2. Langda, Uttar Pradesh

Langda or Benarasi langda remains green on the outside even after its ripe. Its distinguishing feature is its strong aroma. Few lines on Benarasi langda: Peel it, shed the spoon or fork and treat your taste buds.





Kashi kabhu na chhoriye Vishwanath ka dhaam

Marne par ganga mile Jiyate langda aam!

3. Dasheri, Uttar Pradesh

The mother tree of this variety was grown in the garden of Lucknow ke Nawab, the late Mohammad Ansar Zaidi. A long shape, strong aroma, and fibre-less flesh are some ways of identifying them. They are considered as table mangoes and kids call it choosne wala aam. Wash it and devour.

4. Chausa, Bihar

Just when we thought we were all out of mangoes Chausa enters. Bright yellow skin, with sweet aroma, the best Chausa comes from Pakistan. The great amount of pulp makes it ideal for making juice or just cut some slices and bite along.

5. Totapari, Karnataka

This variety has many other names: Collector, Sandersha, Bangalora, Gilli, Mukku, Kili Mooku, Thevadiyamuthi and Kallamai and is not so sweet like the other varieties. It is used in making pickles and salads.

6. Banganpalli, Andhra Pradesh

This variety is named after town Banganapalle. If the pulp alone does not satiate you, you can also eat the skin of this variety. It is usually used for making preservatives.

7. Himsagar, West Bengal

This variety is fiber-less, and the ripened form is green. It also goes by the name, Khirsapati. This variety is great for milkshakes.

8. Kesar, Gujarat

Kesar mango is famous for aamras. Also known as gir kesar since it grows in the foothills of Gir mountain. This variety is one of the most expensive varieties.

9. Suvarnrekha, Andhra Pradesh

This variety is also known as Sindhura, Latsundri and Sindoora. It is ovate-oblong in shape, thick skinned and fibre-less variety and ripens early.

10. Malgova, Tamil Nadu

This variety is also known as malgoa. The characteristic feature of this is a small lateral break that is not found in other varieties. When ripened, this variety keeps the green colour and also has streaks of red. This is also known as the alphonso of south and is used in making ice creams, yogurts etc.

11. Neelam, Tamil Nadu

The best neelam comes from Tamil Nadu. The aroma of this variety is floral and it is large and oblong. Its best to eat out of hand but can be used in mixed fruit salads.

12. Raspuri, Karnataka

This variety is popular in South India. This is oval and the skin is bright yellow and is non-edible. This variety is used in making jams, jellies, juices, ice cream, yogurts and smoothies.

13. Laxman Bhog, West Bengal

This variety is an ideal alternative to alphonso and is only cultivated in West Bengal. Bright yellow skin and lots of pulp is its characteristic feature. This is ideal for making shakes and lassi.

14. Amrapali, Pan India

This variety is grown across India, and this is a cross between Neelam and Dasheri. The pulp is deep red, but this variety has low shelf life. This variety is used for making juices.

15. Fazli, Bihar

This variety is relatively larger than the other mangoes and has lots of pulp. A single mango can weigh up to 1 kg! This variety is used in making pickles and jams.

Designed by- Aprajita