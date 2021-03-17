With the global pandemic hitting every individual and business hard in the face, everyone is trying to step up for ensuring their survival through these tough times. However, there are a bunch of people who are not only surviving themselves but are also lending a helping hand to those in need.

One such gesture was shown by a Virginia restaurant, Perfectly Frank, which is ensuring that the community makes it through what are still challenging times by offering people one free meal a day no questions asked.

Dubbing itself as ‘an original hot dog joint’, Perfectly Frank started an initiative named ‘Franks For Friends’ earlier this month. The gracious gesture is quite easy where customers can pay for meals for a stranger, leaving behind the receipt pinned on a wooden board. Anyone who is hungry but can’t afford to pay for a meal can choose a receipt from the board and redeem it for the food, free of cost.

The owner of the restaurant, Tarah Morris mentioned on Facebook that she was initially worried that people might abuse the generous offer. However, she soon realized that at the end of the day, helping people isn’t a risk. It’s a reward.

In February a customer at the restaurant left each of its 15 staff members a $100 tip each, as well as an extra $500 to feed the hungry in the neighbourhood. Inspired by her generosity, Franks for Friends was born.

- Tarah Morris

She quoted, “One takeout meal, per customer, per day. No questions asked. It has been the most uplifting experience and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

During the scariest part of the pandemic, our customers donated money, to the tune of $13,000, to help us feed the less fortunate in our community. It was intense trying to juggle all of the changes going on in the restaurant world along with our new exciting projects.

- Tarah Morris

The initiative was launched two weeks ago and it has seen an enormous uptake. Pictures posted online show a heap of receipts waiting to go up on the board.

‘I haven’t had a chance to calculate all the donations but by the looks of it Franks For Friends isn’t going anywhere for a while,’ Morris said.

Where the current scenario is quite frightening, people like Tarah Morris have shown an act of outstanding and exemplary courage to everyone capable of lending a helping hand to everyone in need.