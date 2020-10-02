You know how there are some classic snacks that just give you a hug of comfort when nothing feels right and everything's a mess?

If you're a millennial you'd know that Nutella is the magic potion that has the ability to fix even the worst of your moods.

Well, if you're a true blue Nutella lover, who lives for the dense nutty-chocolate flavor of the spread, the news of someone inventing a milk "chocolate" Nutella is going to break your heart.

Yup, you heard that right folks, someone with a horribly distorted taste pallet invested time in this experiment.

Now don't get me wrong but I think by now we have clearly established that white chocolate is scientifically not considered as chocolate, so why is it trying so hard?

I mean look at this picture carefully and tell me that it doesn't look like a jar of mayonnaise.

It looks like someone bleached the divine lusciousness of Nutella and left us with a jar of spreadable milk.

I don't mean to disrespect food but it practically looks like someone forgot to put chai patti in your chai and now you're just left with sweetened milk.

I'm not the only one who is disheartened by this "unicorn potion". Netzines are not pleased at all with this Nutella that look like mayonnaise:

It looks like puss 😖 — Anne Pyke (@anne_pyke) September 29, 2020

Ranks right up there with chocolate mayo. — CriticalBlast (@CriticalBlast) September 28, 2020

Please don't make a pizza out of it — Shreya (@ShreyaMainali) September 26, 2020

just happens we are having chocolates discussion, imma try this WHITE NUTELLA https://t.co/xQOK7Zx1WE — Winger (@BijayWinger) September 26, 2020

Yuck — Shreya (@ShreyaMainali) September 26, 2020

everything here is yuck, too bad i love yucks — Winger (@BijayWinger) September 26, 2020

Looks like Mayo. — Boomer Kuwanger (@KuwangerBoomer) September 28, 2020

2020 when can we say goodbye to you? I have officially seen everything.