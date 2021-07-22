Many people disregard beer as lacking any constitution, any spine. But alcohol is alcohol, and drinking a large number of even the lightest lager can send you to hangover jail. Some Indian beers in particular are notorious for the havoc they cause the next day, so here's a ranking in case you're new to the game (or just need to be reminded to put down that 9th brew).

#10 Bira 91 Light

Not only is this beer just 90 calories, it's also pretty low on the alcohol content - perfect for a brunch where things shouldn't get too messy.

Source: LBB

#9 Kingfisher Premium

This ubiquitous beverage has an alcohol percentage of 4.8%, which means it's pretty easy on the system. There's a lot of other options in the market nowadays though, so maybe give those a shot.

Source: Business Today

#8 Kati Patang

Their Zesty Amber comes in at a breezy 4.8% ABV, which means you can enjoy their unique flavours without fearing for the next morning.

Source: Whats Hot

#7 King's

The quintessential Goan beer has an ABV of 4.85% - slightly higher than the ones above but nothing that'll do too much damage. 

Source: Whats Hot

#6 White Owl 

White Owl Brewery's eponymous brew has an ABV of 5%, with flavours of banana and clove. It's an interesting drink to try out once in a while, and won't really mess you up.

Source: Business Insider

#5 London Pilsner

Don't be fooled by the name, this beer is available at the shadiest dives in Mumbai and Pune. It's got a 5% alcohol content, and is kind of hard to predict in terms of how bad you'll feel the next day.

Source: Untappd

#4 Kalyani Black Label

This legendary brew promises a smooth finish accompanied by a hefty buzz. While it carries a heavy 8% ABV, you'll feel surprisingly sprightly the next day.

Source: Youtube

#3 Haywards 10000

Only drink this with your closest friends, because it's going to get you hammered. Haywards is notorious for the horror stories associated with it, so please go easy.

Source: Untappd

#2 Godfather

People claim to have had fun while drinking this beer. The only trouble is, they can't remember a thing. With a high alcohol content and probably some kind of secret juju sprinkled in, this one can cause some problems in the morning.

Source: Zee News

#1 Bro Code

With an ABV of 15%, this drink is a straight jack-hammer to the neurons. Drink more than 2 of these in an hour and you'll wake up the next day in a pile of someone else's vomit mixed with your piss.

Source: Pakkafilmy

Are you drunk yet?