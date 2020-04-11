Maybe I'm losing my mind in this house arrest or maybe it's just my cravings. But I think I have realised that the first thing I wish to do after the lockdown is over. Eat like a hundred pieces of momos.

Now if you're a Delhiite, you'll definitely relate to what I'm saying and if you don't, stop lying to yourself, you're not a Delhiite. I mean these comforting fluffy bundles of joy just give you a warm hug and cheer you up even on the darkest days.

You know what? Maybe momos are my best friend. They have stuck with me through all the weird phases of my life.

I sent her a post that 'Tag a first person whom you are going to meet after lockdown'



She:- But that momo wale bhaiya isn't on Instagram



Me:- pic.twitter.com/AACZvVCGmR — Anurag Jadhav🇮🇳 (@_Anurag_j_) April 9, 2020

Whether it is a bad day, weird mood swings, indecisive cravings or being the substitute to kadu ki sabzi at home, they've always had my back.

I'm so sure whoever said that diamonds are a girls best friend, never had a steaming hot plate of momos dipped in red chutney and mayo while they were PMS-ing.

I really don't know about y'all but this is the longest I've gone without eating momos and I don't know how long I'll survive this.

At this point in time, I'm literally having wet dreams of foodgasming after eating Dolma Aunty ke chicken memos.

I never thought I'd say this but I'll even settle for those weirdly creamy gravy momos now.

Desi Twitter understands exactly how I feel:

Friend: lockdown khulne ke baad sabse pehle kisse milne jayega?

Me: pic.twitter.com/uCvd33kaS5 — 𝐑𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡.🔥 (@rihahahahahan) April 7, 2020

One day we all had a plate of momos and didn't know it was our last — Social DistanSingh (@SardarManpreet5) March 29, 2020

After #lockdown



Me and my friend going to momo shop... pic.twitter.com/pZoLnqMMWJ — Faisal (@_faisalism) April 11, 2020

Me and my bois to the momos stall after lockdown ends : pic.twitter.com/j7OeVkayOL — TABISH 🇮🇳 (@tabishhh21) April 10, 2020

been craving momo since lockdown :( — Nimi (@Nirmita_Sharat) April 10, 2020

Me looking at momos during lockdown 😛 pic.twitter.com/KcHWBe7wc4 — Aditya Singh (@Aadiiii_7) April 8, 2020

Me watching people eat momos with mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/S1T6msw5W9 — MV Bisht (@MVBisht) April 5, 2020

*Due To Lockdown*

Momos Lover Right Now : pic.twitter.com/beGY135d0Y — ArYan 💛💭 (@Vibe_Chunk) April 10, 2020

Me thinking about fastfood momo and biryani during lockdown : pic.twitter.com/dSpi20B8rL — SOUUMMYYAA (@SrcasmTripuraSe) April 9, 2020

After lockdown

Me thinking "Aur kha kha jana tha momos khane" pic.twitter.com/HMGwfQfL85 — aur.laundee 🇮🇳 (@aurlaundee) April 10, 2020

I can’t wait to stuff my face with momos 😩 pic.twitter.com/Dpt0RqO679 — saquiii (@saquiii2) April 10, 2020

Me Waiting for Opening of

"momos wale ki dukaan" pic.twitter.com/rDkw0jn4Ox — अजीब_प्राणी 🙃 (@strangecasm) April 7, 2020

*When he says lockdown ke baad tumhe momos or golgappe khilaunga* #lockdowneffect pic.twitter.com/hMseRCFLpJ — hello_memerr (@hello_memerr) April 6, 2020

When they extend the lockdown but opens all of the Momo shops ..

Dehradun wale : pic.twitter.com/S2RL42dneS — SOURAV (@MemeLor98668224) April 6, 2020

You be craving for momo but this lockdown be giving you only muh me — SAUKIRA (@Saurcasmic) April 10, 2020

Whoever said that absence makes the heart grow fonder knew what it was like to stay away from momos.