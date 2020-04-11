Maybe I'm losing my mind in this house arrest or maybe it's just my cravings. But I think I have realised that the first thing I wish to do after the lockdown is over. Eat like a hundred pieces of momos. 

Source: Holidify

Now if you're a Delhiite, you'll definitely relate to what I'm saying and if you don't, stop lying to yourself, you're not a Delhiite. I mean these comforting fluffy bundles of joy just give you a warm hug and cheer you up even on the darkest days. 

Source: Trip Advisor

You know what? Maybe momos are my best friend. They have stuck with me through all the weird phases of my life. 

Whether it is a bad day, weird mood swings, indecisive cravings or being the substitute to kadu ki sabzi at home, they've always had my back.  

Source: Curly Tales

I'm so sure whoever said that diamonds are a girls best friend, never had a steaming hot plate of momos dipped in red chutney and mayo while they were PMS-ing.   

Source: HP Tourism

I really don't know about y'all but this is the longest I've gone without eating momos and I don't know how long I'll survive this. 

Source: Holidify

At this point in time, I'm literally having wet dreams of foodgasming after eating Dolma Aunty ke chicken memos.

Source: So City

I never thought I'd say this but I'll even settle for those weirdly creamy gravy momos now. 

Source: What's Hot

Desi Twitter understands exactly how I feel: 

 Whoever said that absence makes the heart grow fonder knew what it was like to stay away from momos. 