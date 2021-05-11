So, let's take a look at all the kinds of traditional fast foods Japanese high streets have to offer hungry travellers who love to surprise their taste buds and experiment with food.
1. Petit Pancakes
Petit pancakes are served in Japan's McDonald's with cream and apple syrup. It's a breakfast staple in Japan. Would you want to try these tasty-looking, fluffy mini pancakes?
2. KFC Chicken Katsu Sando
KFC's Chicken Katsu Sando is a staple in Japan. This dish consists of two slices of bread, fried pork or chicken and it's topped with shredded cabbage for extra crunch. Sweet and sour tonkatsu sauce drizzled on top just adds more punch to the flavour.
3. Burger King Avocado Plant Whopper
4. Donburi
5. Yakitori
6. KFC Teriyaki Twister
7. Gyudon
Gyudon or beef rice bowl is probably one of the cheapest and the most popular fast food loved by the people of Japan. It's tasty, and quite filling.
8. Ebi Katsu Burger
Ebi Katsu Burger is simply a shrimp burger. The shrimp is covered in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried.
9. Takoyaki
Takoyaki or "octopus balls" are ball-shaped Japanese snacks made of a wheat flour-based batter. The balls are typically filled with minced or diced octopus, tempura scraps, pickled ginger, and green onion.
10. Ramen
Ramen is undoubtedly the go-to junk food in Japan. There are a variety of ramen dishes that one can choose from. It is cheap, filling and probably one of the most loved fast-food dishes.
Which delicacy would you like to try?