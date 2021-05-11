From shrimp burgers to beef rice bowl, Japan has a lot to offer in terms of fast food.

So, let's take a look at all the kinds of traditional fast foods Japanese high streets have to offer hungry travellers who love to surprise their taste buds and experiment with food.

1. Petit Pancakes

Petit pancakes are served in Japan's McDonald's with cream and apple syrup. It's a breakfast staple in Japan. Would you want to try these tasty-looking, fluffy mini pancakes?

2. KFC Chicken Katsu Sando

KFC's Chicken Katsu Sando is a staple in Japan. This dish consists of two slices of bread, fried pork or chicken and it's topped with shredded cabbage for extra crunch. Sweet and sour tonkatsu sauce drizzled on top just adds more punch to the flavour.

3. Burger King Avocado Plant Whopper

For those looking for meat-free options in the fast-food category in Japan, Burger King's Avocado Plant Whopper is the answer. This plant-based burger is a hit among the people of Japan.

4. Donburi

Donburi is a 'rice-bowl dish' that consists of fish, meat, vegetables and other ingredients mixed together. This is an all-in-one meal that's both, convenient and filling.

5. Yakitori

Yakitori is one of the most iconic Japanese fast food. It's made up of small pieces of seasoned chicken meat, skewered on wood, bamboo or metal skewers (kushi), and grilled over charcoal.

6. KFC Teriyaki Twister

This KFC wrap is yet another popular fast-food dish in Japan. This tortilla wrap consists of fried chicken strips, lettuce, shredded carrot and onion. It's then topped with mayo, teriyaki sauce and seaweed flakes.

7. Gyudon

Gyudon or beef rice bowl is probably one of the cheapest and the most popular fast food loved by the people of Japan. It's tasty, and quite filling.

8. Ebi Katsu Burger

Ebi Katsu Burger is simply a shrimp burger. The shrimp is covered in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried.

9. Takoyaki

Takoyaki or "octopus balls" are ball-shaped Japanese snacks made of a wheat flour-based batter. The balls are typically filled with minced or diced octopus, tempura scraps, pickled ginger, and green onion.

10. Ramen

Ramen is undoubtedly the go-to junk food in Japan. There are a variety of ramen dishes that one can choose from. It is cheap, filling and probably one of the most loved fast-food dishes.

Which delicacy would you like to try?