For any gluttony who loves and worships food, Vada Pav is literally their spirituality on the go. 

There is something so comforting about biting into buttered pav and getting the hint of a crispy, spiced aloo-bonda, covered in the flavourful, dry red chutney with a side of a salted deep-fried green chili.

Source: Things To Do

Here are a few irresistible pictures of Vada Pav that will instantly give you a foodgasm: 

The only thing that can beat the chai-sutta combo is a serving of piping hot vada-pav with chai.  

Source: Twitter

I can literally taste the spiciness of the green chutney, oozing out of the vada pav.

Source: MSN

Cherishing a bowl of Maggi on a rainy day is fine. But have you ever devoured a vada pav while it's pouring? 

Source: Twitter

People will never admit but the annoying intrusion of curry leaves as you bite into vada pav is what brings out the divinity of the flavours. 

Source: Savory Bites Recipe

Oh! the smell of heavily buttered pavs are enough to make a true Mumbaikar salivate. 

Source: Magic Pin

Discovering extra fries hiding in the brown take out bag is great but remember that feeling you have when you find a couple of extra crunchy kurkures inside your vada pav

Source: Zomato
Source: Twitter

Sunset by the beach with a serving of your vada pav, give me a better date, I'll wait. 

Source: Zomato

Can we please just emphasize on the ease of eating a vada pav? Like there are times when the layers of a burger horribly dismantle and get messy but a vada pav is pure perfection, it never ever disintegrates. 

Source: LBB

The joy of opening a Vada Pav wrapped in newspapers is a different adrenaline rush altogether!

Source: Food Gawker

The Vada Pav bhaiya giving you your order in less than 2 minutes is a whole different emotion. 

Source: Rediff
Source: Outlook

Nothing much just a bunch of crunchy gorgeous looking snacs getting ready to be your ultimate comfort snack!

Source: LBB
Source: India Chronicles

I can taste the dry red cocout-peanut-garlic chutney in this picture. 

Source: Explore Thane

It is literally a gluttony's drug. A true foodie can snort the dry red powdered chutney. 

Source: Medium

A special mention to the fried and salted green chilies that can literally make you cry. ( happy tears obviously) 

Source: Facebook
Source: Wordpress

I'm not a Mumbaikar but I still believe that Vada Pav feeds your soul.