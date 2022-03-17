If you were to ask us Indians which food item is an indispensable part of our lives. Two things would definitely pop up, Maggi noodles and chai. You can find Maggi cooked in a bazillion different ways in every part of the country. So you can imagine the national sadness (sorry, not sorry about the melodrama) when an increase in its price was announced. 

Maggi's prices have increased by 9% to 16%. A 70 gram packet of Maggi Masala noodles now costs you ₹14, which was ₹12 in the past. But aside from this, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) have increased the prices of their instant tea and coffee products as well. Yep, you heard that right. Chai too? 

While Taj Mahal has increased its prices by 3.7% to 5.8% and Brooke Bond products are now costlier by 12.5%, HUL has increased prices of its coffee brand Bru by 3% to 7%. Along with these products, you can now also expect the prices of Nescafe classic and Nestle's A+milk 1 litre carton to be higher. 

Of course there was bound to be commotion and so many people expressed their disappointment regarding the price hike. 

Can they not play with our Maggi and chai, please!