“Let’s order some hot food after reaching home” – there’s nothing more comforting than this statement, is there? But, thanks to the terrible traffic in recent times, we often get late and need to chuck this plan. However, a person from Bengaluru has given us an idea.

In the midst of a massive jam on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, a social media user, @rishivaths, took to his social media and shared a heartwarming tale.

X

In a tweet, he wrote that he decided to order some pizzas in the middle of the traffic jam. Interestingly, the delivery person tracked his live location and delivered them fresh, hot pizzas in the jam.

He also attached a video of the executive stopping their scooter right in front of them and delivering the pizza boxes.

When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/stnFDh2cHz — Rishivaths (@rishivaths) September 27, 2023

Here’s how people reacted to his story:

Normal traffic shenanigans? 😂 — Vijay Rajendran (@vijaydainin) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time I’m booking a massage from Urban Company — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) September 28, 2023

Banglore at another level 🙏 — Jatin🥂 (@_GeekKing) September 28, 2023

Just imagine.. if half of the commuters placed order for online food😬 — ಮೀಮರ್ ಮುತ್ತಣ್ಣ (@ijnani) September 28, 2023

Reminds me of the saying – आपदा में अवसर — Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) September 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

At least take video of the pizza 🍕 — SGK 🔥 🚩 (@captaink99) September 28, 2023

Pizza – 1 & Bengaluru Traffic – 0!