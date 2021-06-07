It's the season of mangoes. And India being the world's largest producer of mangoes India has several varieties. You'll get mangoes that cost you around ₹40-50/kg and there are others that can cost you up to ₹1,000.

When I say ₹1,000, it's not for a kilogram of mangoes. Apparently, there's a variety of mangoes in India priced at ₹500 to ₹1,000 a piece.

Source: hindustannewshub

Known as the 'Noorjahan' mango, it is cultivated only in the Kathiawad region of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. A mango cultivator from the region told PTI:

The three Noorjahan mango trees in my orchard have produced 250 mangoes. The fruit has been priced between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per piece. Bookings have already been done for these mangoes.

These mangoes are apparently of Afghan origin and can grow as long as one foot. Each mango weighs around 3-4 kg. Reports suggest that this time the weight of a Noorjahan mango is between 2-3.5 kg.

Source: India Today

This variety of mangoes is known for its sweetness apart from exceptional weight and size. 

Source: TNIE

Not many people know about the Noorjahan mangoes and therefore they are surprised that mangoes can be so expensive.

Have you had it? Will you buy if you get a chance? 