It's the season of mangoes. And India being the world's largest producer of mangoes India has several varieties. You'll get mangoes that cost you around ₹40-50/kg and there are others that can cost you up to ₹1,000.

When I say ₹1,000, it's not for a kilogram of mangoes. Apparently, there's a variety of mangoes in India priced at ₹500 to ₹1,000 a piece.

Known as the 'Noorjahan' mango, it is cultivated only in the Kathiawad region of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. A mango cultivator from the region told PTI:

The three Noorjahan mango trees in my orchard have produced 250 mangoes. The fruit has been priced between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per piece. Bookings have already been done for these mangoes.

These mangoes are apparently of Afghan origin and can grow as long as one foot. Each mango weighs around 3-4 kg. Reports suggest that this time the weight of a Noorjahan mango is between 2-3.5 kg.

This variety of mangoes is known for its sweetness apart from exceptional weight and size.

Not many people know about the Noorjahan mangoes and therefore they are surprised that mangoes can be so expensive.

