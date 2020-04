Chopped onions.

Boiled milk without spilling it.

Made a round roti.

Cooked Maggi with just the right amount of water.

Used the right water to flour ratio while kneading dough.

Cleaned the kitchen counter after cooking.

Cooked rice.

Did not get distracted and burn a dish while cooking.

Shared a photo of your dish on Instagram.

Perfectly cracked open an egg.

Whisked the batter or curd without spilling it on the kitchen counter.

Cooked two items simultaneously.

Cooked the right quantity of vegetable/daal. (2 din tak same cheez nahi khaani padi)

Baked a cake in the microwave.

Cooked pasta.

Baked cookies or brownies.

Boiled an egg.

Cut fruits. (Apple doesn't count).

Made the perfect cup of tea. (Green tea is not tea).

Used haldi and jeera while cooking.

Spilled no blood while cutting vegetables.

Used a pressure cooker a.k.a didn't get scared by the sound of the whistle.

Did not double-check the recipe while cooking.