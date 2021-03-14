If you grew up in the southern part of India, this one snack must have been a staple in your house. The magical murukku! Made from flour, chana dala and (this is my favourite kind), a whole lot of butter.

Crunchy goodness on the outside, and a melt-in-your-mouth texture on the inside, murukku is what snacking dreams are made of.

For me, they bring back those memories of sunny days, sand and running outside with a packet of murukku in our hands.

It is easily so much better than popcorn and chicken nuggets or whatever mainstream snack you can think of - ideal for any scenario. It will hurt your gums sometimes, sure, but these spirals of goodness are worth the pain.

For those of you who don't know what a crisp springy roll of murukku tastes like, I pity you. But you can fix this, go to your closest Andra Bhavan and give this a shot.

P.S. I personally love pairing them with a cup of filter coffee, one of my favourite childhood memories.