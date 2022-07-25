A social media user, who goes by the username @peeleraja, shared a couple of screenshots of different cafes and restaurants that use the prefix 'Brahmin' in their names in Bengaluru.
Bangalore 😐 pic.twitter.com/EZre0LFGlc— peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022
The user who shared the screenshots of the eateries, available on different food delivery platforms, also shared their personal experience of casteism they faced as a child in school.
Here is a screenshot from swiggy. They even suggest "Brahmins special puliogare". So let me tell you a story from my school days pic.twitter.com/LMVgVoIDuu— peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022
Teacher: I did not think you are Iyengar— peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022
Student: *visibly at unease* No i am not
Teacher: Only Iyengars are allowed to make puliogare
Student: Sorry
Teacher: Lol im joking
She wasnt joking. That box was served last and almost nobody ate it as there was plenty other food.
To understand why India is backward, just read the replies and quotes to tweets in this thread.— peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022
While several netizens disagreed with him, others shared screenshots of their own search on the food delivery applications. Here's what netizens think:
Looked it up for Delhi and couldn’t find any. At least not in my area. Can you think of any other casteist words related to food? pic.twitter.com/ZIUReFjW2i— Moon (@moonsez) July 24, 2022
Brahmin. Its not a caste it's a brand. A restaurant manager friend told me once , there is a market research which tells if u add 'brahmin' before ur hotel name (or as tag) it increases ur hotel occupancy by 10%— Gopalakrishnan | गोपालकृष्ण | கோபாலகிருஷ்ணன் (@Vishishtadvaiti) July 24, 2022