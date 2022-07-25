There's no doubt about the fact that casteism is a system that continues to practise in several parts of the country. Even though our country is a melting pot of different communities and religions, a section of our society face unfairness every single day. And, unfortunately, there's nothing new about that.

A social media user, who goes by the username @peeleraja, shared a couple of screenshots of different cafes and restaurants that use the prefix 'Brahmin' in their names in Bengaluru.











The user who shared the screenshots of the eateries, available on different food delivery platforms, also shared their personal experience of casteism they faced as a child in school.

Here is a screenshot from swiggy. They even suggest "Brahmins special puliogare". So let me tell you a story from my school days pic.twitter.com/LMVgVoIDuu — peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022

They mentioned an incident from their school days when a guy brought a big box of homemade puliogare, a popular dish in the region. When a teacher saw this, he/she automatically assumed that the kid was an Iyengar as according to them, only Iyengars are allowed to make that dish. In the end, his box was served last at their farewell and almost nobody ate it.

Teacher: I did not think you are Iyengar

Student: *visibly at unease* No i am not

Teacher: Only Iyengars are allowed to make puliogare

Student: Sorry

Teacher: Lol im joking



She wasnt joking. That box was served last and almost nobody ate it as there was plenty other food. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022

He mentioned that there's no one specific Brahmin cuisine and when an eatery is called Brahmin, it is a plain and simple caste signal and nothing else.

To understand why India is backward, just read the replies and quotes to tweets in this thread. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) July 24, 2022

While several netizens disagreed with him, others shared screenshots of their own search on the food delivery applications. Here's what netizens think:

Looked it up for Delhi and couldn’t find any. At least not in my area. Can you think of any other casteist words related to food? pic.twitter.com/ZIUReFjW2i — Moon (@moonsez) July 24, 2022

Brahmin. Its not a caste it's a brand. A restaurant manager friend told me once , there is a market research which tells if u add 'brahmin' before ur hotel name (or as tag) it increases ur hotel occupancy by 10% — Gopalakrishnan | गोपालकृष्ण | கோபாலகிருஷ்ணன் (@Vishishtadvaiti) July 24, 2022

Well, casteism is one of the biggest issues that we never talk about.