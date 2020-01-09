Huddle up chai-lovers because we've got some good news. A new research shows that tear drinkers actually live a year and a half longer than others. The study was done with 100,000 adults who enjoyed a cup of tea every day.

This study, carried out by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing stated that regular drinkers have a 25% lower risk of stroke or heart diseases.

But, there is a catch. These health benefits seem to be limited to green tea. Because only 8% of people in the experiment drank black tea who showed no significant health benefits.

The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.

- Dr Xinyan Wang, the author of the study

Overall, the conclusion of the study says tea drinkers have a 39 percent lower risk of either condition over eight years, a 56 percent lower risk of dying from one of them, and a 29 percent lower chance of dying during the study. Time to make a steaming hot cup!