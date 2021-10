If you consider yourself an omelette connoisseur, then you are on the right article. A Surat-based shop is cooking up the biggest omelette with 14 frickin’ eggs!

The twist? Well, he added a dollop of chocolate syrup in the batter. You heard right! Apart from the eggs and masalas, he added chocolate as well.

Here’s what all the food maniacs think:

You can watch the entire clip here:

Well, what do you think of this different omelette?

Note: All images are taken from Instagram.