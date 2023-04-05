Summer is here. Yep! The time to relish our favorite ice-creams and desserts has come. For someone, who is sweet tooth and fond of frozen desserts, this season is nothing less than a blessing. After spending a day in the heat wave, a scoop of lip-smacking ice-cream or sundae doesn’t hurt. Some people also prefer eating these desserts during midnight. ‘ Coz raat ko refrigerator se nikaal ke khaane ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai! Isn’t it?

Representational image of watermelon sundae. Source: Daily Hive

We have found a video of its preparation on Twitter. It is definitely a treat to the eyes but not for calories.

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, @MFuturewala, shared the clip in which a vendor can be seen preparing the sundae on his cart. In the video, the vendor shows a hollow watermelon and then covers it with loads of ice. He then garnishes it with ice-creams, colourful syrups, tutti frutti cherries, dry fruits, and Gems.

The video is reportedly from Chakachat Ice Point in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Twitter user, who didn’t like this watermelon sundae, wrote, “I am so disappointed they didn’t add cheese, mayo and Amul butter…“

Watch the video here:

I am so disappointed they didn’t add Cheese, Mayo and Amul Butter…



Any guesses from which state?🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/gEYdAeepC6 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 2, 2023

Here’s how netizens are digesting the video:

No wonder we are called the Diabetes Capital of the World! https://t.co/aV85CRvpee — Nishwan Rasool (@NishwanBhatt) April 3, 2023

Yeh sirf Gujjus kar sakte hai https://t.co/YXee9lye63 — Ash (@Manmarziyaa) April 3, 2023

Bruh gujjus will absolutely eat anything that is sweet https://t.co/petikB5bbD — karan (@LakhaniVedant) April 3, 2023

Looks like watermelon mazaar with a chaddar on top. https://t.co/KddqBfedKJ — Shree (@kshreerang_) April 3, 2023

How would you eat this? Everything would fall

And what is the purpose of the watermelon https://t.co/5ICijs7OWK — komal 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@komal_42) April 3, 2023

Why should I suffer alone🌚 https://t.co/d9cTvZE13x — Devikaa (@devikaamathur) April 3, 2023

A whole day worth of daily calories in one go? — Ashish Pradhan🇮🇳🇺🇦🕉️🩺⚕️ (@DrAshishPradhan) April 3, 2023

This should taste fine https://t.co/ZewcgRCGft — Hit Wicket (@babusathishs) April 5, 2023

I would totally eat this. https://t.co/kaXfv1mcl2 — venkybhai (@absoluterippa) April 5, 2023

Ice good

Ice cream good

Flavour good

Nuts good

Chocolate good

Tutti frutti verrryyyy good.



What is the hatred for street food innovations bro I hate this country. This is the most innovative sundae since death by chocolate. I want to eat it. https://t.co/7I7ZieD5ag — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) April 3, 2023

Well this is not that bad compared to many horrible ones actually it is a good fusion of ice and icecream i feel https://t.co/Ivz61JK3rp — Sharath Krishnan (@Kannanz0711) April 2, 2023

This one will taste fine actually. — Rajeshwari 🇮🇳 (@matkewali) April 2, 2023

Death by chocolate ka toh pata nahin isse zaroor marr jaenge! Would you try this massive dessert?