Just when I thought I've seen everything in life, I came across this picture on Twitter.

Yes, someone was having makki ki roti with maggi and posted a picture on Twitter.

Makki ki roti with maggi🤤 pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

Now, what is this sorcery?

After seeing this horrible combination, people are believing that the end of the world is right here.

Duniya sach mein khatam hone wali hai — माधुरी बोरसे (@MadhuriBorse1) April 2, 2020

Samaj nai aa rha afsos kis se kru, roti se ya maggi se🤔 — Surleen Kaur (@SurleenKaur27) April 2, 2020

Roti ne kya bigada tha ? — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) April 2, 2020

Ye kya dikha diya 😪 — unfuckwithable (@_deepaksoni) April 2, 2020

‘Social Distancing’ ka bola hai bro ‘Social Disturbing’ ka nahi — Apoorvology (@apoorv_jain95) April 2, 2020

Ye to vahi baat ho gayi ke....Pasta with aloo pratha ☹️☹️☹️ — Сингх Джимми 💤 (@SingkhJimmy) April 2, 2020

Sarson ka saag be like:

Hey bhagwan, yeh dekhne se pehle....