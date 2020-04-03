Just when I thought I've seen everything in life, I came across this picture on Twitter.
Yes, someone was having makki ki roti with maggi and posted a picture on Twitter.
Now, what is this sorcery?
After seeing this horrible combination, people are believing that the end of the world is right here.
Duniya sach mein khatam hone wali hai— माधुरी बोरसे (@MadhuriBorse1) April 2, 2020
Punjabi right now 😐 pic.twitter.com/6rMyYtpOVt— karan (@karanboss11) April 2, 2020
Samaj nai aa rha afsos kis se kru, roti se ya maggi se🤔— Surleen Kaur (@SurleenKaur27) April 2, 2020
Ye to vahi baat ho gayi ke....Pasta with aloo pratha ☹️☹️☹️— Сингх Джимми 💤 (@SingkhJimmy) April 2, 2020
Sarson ka saag be like:
Hey bhagwan, yeh dekhne se pehle....