Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You If You Have Some Seriously Weird Food Choices

If we have control over something in our lives, it's the food we eat. Ever since their existence, humans have been experimenting with food. And during the process, they have come up with some delicious food combinations.

On the flip side, they have also created some weird ones. Let's judge you based on the food choices you keep.

Check everything you relate to from the list below and we'll tell you how weird are your food choices. via pictame2 You love eating Parle-G with water. via Facebook People eating ketchup with pizza don't annoy you. via patrika You are open to try gulab jamun ki sabzi. via abstar news You don't think broccoli samosas are an insult to samosa. via reddit You think Kiwi on pizza would be delicious. via ndtv You willingly tried the new dosa masala burger at McDonald's. via News18 You already know about gulab jamun vada pav being a thing. via livemint Hearing about sweet maggi doesn't ruin maggi for you. You don't understand people who find eating bread with bhujia wierd. via Twitter You won't mind if someone puts ketchup while eating biryani with you. via pinterest You would want to taste fries with vanilla ice cream. via curly tales Forget butter chicken, you'd love to see how chicken is cooked in nutella. via traveleering If not for muesli, you'd willingly have popcorn with milk and honey for breakfast. via bold outline You regret not trying oreo dipped in orange juice. via cookpad You fall for a person who treats you to coffee lemonade on a date. via Indian Express Eating biscuit with tea is way too mainstream. You love the person who introduced you to chicken tikka with tea. via Indian Express When you are in a mood to eat something sweet and spicy you'd try this green chilli ice cream. via Indian Express Gulab jamun pizza will serve as a dessert for you. via Indian Express While you cringe on veg biryani, you are totally with people who would put nutella on biryani. via HT You do not feel uneasy seeing oreo bhajiyas.