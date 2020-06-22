Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You If You Have Some Seriously Weird Food Choices

via pictame2
You love eating Parle-G with water.
People eating ketchup with pizza don't annoy you.
You are open to try gulab jamun ki sabzi.
You don't think broccoli samosas are an insult to samosa.
You think Kiwi on pizza would be delicious.
You willingly tried the new dosa masala burger at McDonald's.
You already know about gulab jamun vada pav being a thing.
Hearing about sweet maggi doesn't ruin maggi for you.
You don't understand people who find eating bread with bhujia wierd.
You won't mind if someone puts ketchup while eating biryani with you.
You would want to taste fries with vanilla ice cream.
Forget butter chicken, you'd love to see how chicken is cooked in nutella.
If not for muesli, you'd willingly have popcorn with milk and honey for breakfast.
You regret not trying oreo dipped in orange juice.
You fall for a person who treats you to coffee lemonade on a date.
Eating biscuit with tea is way too mainstream. You love the person who introduced you to chicken tikka with tea.
When you are in a mood to eat something sweet and spicy you'd try this green chilli ice cream.
While you cringe on veg biryani, you are totally with people who would put nutella on biryani.
You do not feel uneasy seeing oreo bhajiyas.