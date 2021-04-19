Only A True Alcohol Lover Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

So, you think you know everything about every alcohol possible? So, how about you take this quiz and prove your alcohol knowledge.

1. Let's start with an easy one. Which city is known as the wine city? Barolo Paris

2. How much time does it take your liver to process any kind of alcohol? 30 minutes 1 hour

3. Is having a full stomach a good idea before drinking? Yes No

4. Which of these beers is Brazilian? Brahma Mahua

5. Which one of these wine grapes is white? Riesling Syrah

6. How many types of alcohol are there in a LIIT? 6 5

7. Does taking a shower or washing your face help you sober up? No Yes

8. What senses does alcohol impact while driving? Ability to think Vision and concentration

9. Which two drinks make up a Martini? Gin and Vermouth Vodka and whiskey