Those who are true desi food lovers recognize how brilliant of a delicacy Rajma Chawal is. It’s usually the kind of meal that gets cooked on Sundays in most Indian households; Which means that it’s the ‘Special’ meal of the week, it’s the treat meal that mothers make to reward their children when they’re in a good mood. Which is why it’s understandable why so many people came forward to defend the meal when @imabhinashS called it ‘overrated!’
Here’s how almost everyone has responded:
Bro you haven't tasted the actual rajma rice that is all I can say— Anchalj04 (@Anchalj04) February 27, 2024
If possible try it from some Punjabi household
Bhai teko khana dhroyi ghoshit krr du???🙂😂— Shivam Vishvakarma (@ShivamV1111) February 27, 2024
Bas ab paap lagega tumhe bhayankar vala. Koi nahi bacha sakta bhai koi nahi— Ossha🧃 (@HowsOssha) February 27, 2024
Bas ho gya bad luck start bhai.
Kuch bolungi toh vivad ho jayega 😭— Manya (@Manya_agarwal15) February 27, 2024
You haven’t been to Jammu, boy.— Ridhansh Dogra (@ridhanshd) February 28, 2024
Dudeeeeeeeeeee— Eshahaha🐣 (@NothinButBroo) February 27, 2024
Vivad krungi me ispe
Wtf how dare you call this overrated 😤— Chesta Gupta (@simp_lyliving) February 27, 2024
Rajma Chawal for the win!