Those who are true desi food lovers recognize how brilliant of a delicacy Rajma Chawal is. It’s usually the kind of meal that gets cooked on Sundays in most Indian households; Which means that it’s the ‘Special’ meal of the week, it’s the treat meal that mothers make to reward their children when they’re in a good mood. Which is why it’s understandable why so many people came forward to defend the meal when @imabhinashS called it ‘overrated!’