Fancy restaurants and creative plating go hand in hand. I mean, it's a given that if you visit a fine-dining place, you'll not be served in the regular ghar ki thali that you're used to.

But taking this up a notch are these restaurants that have served food in just about everything other than PLATES.

From flowerpots to paint palettes, we legit found a Reddit thread where people shared some of the weirdest things they have been served food in.

1. Is this what it feels like to have a 'silver spoon?'

2. This seems interesting but it'll just be sad if things topple.

3. I'd be sh*t scared of poking myself with one of these.

4. Ummm, I really want to understand the point of this but I just can't.

5. Okay, is this a conspiracy to control portion size? Because in my opinion, this is just too small.

6. Bhai, dedo plate yaar, nahi chaiye hume creative plating, pls.

7. I mean, it does the work but it's not the same as eating on a plate.

8. Is it just me or does it look like an episode of Dexter in here?

9. So, this is a pea soup in a bread which is served on a bed of moss. I think they are not aware of how a bowl works.

10. NO NO NO, TAKE THIS BACK, PLEASE!

11. This is actually very aesthetic, hain na?

12. Petition to get a separate chair for my food as well

13. Took me 3 seconds to realise what exactly this is.

14. I don't even know what to say at this point.

15. Is this made by an intern?

16. I don't know about you but I won't be able to resist flipping the shovel.

17. 100 points for minimum effort.

18. The highlight of this plating is that one leaf hanging tightly for its life.

19. Ew no, please take it back.

20. This is what happens when you cook while you're hungover.

21. There is a poop theme cafe in Canada where they serve everything poop style.

We don't ask for much. Just serve us our food on normal plates and we'll be happy. PLEASE.