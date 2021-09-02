Don’t we all picture a samosa in our heads as soon as someone talks about a snack? It is safe to say that this sasta, sundar and tikaau snack is loved by everyone (you are weird if you only eat the crispy outer crust).

Imagine this, one day you get yourself a plate of piping hot samosas and see numbers engraved in it? Well, a man just saw the same and decided to share it with the world.

Nitin Misra, who goes with the handle @nitinmisra, ordered some of the hot and crispy stuffed pastry when he noticed something unusual on his snack’s crust. It was an engraved stamp with some serial numbers.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

However, some netizens informed him that few brands are already putting serial numbers on samosas to mark the different varieties of the snack.

Samosa party. The stamp suggests the type of samosa. They're awesome :) — Diwakar (@Pentropy) September 1, 2021

samosa party does that in bangalore, but they have like 20 different types of samosa, all which look same after getting fried. — Saurabh Ariyan 🇮🇳 (@Saurabh_ariyan) September 1, 2021

Needless to say, his tweet garnered a lot of attention from desi netizens.

*Download chatni from the given QR code on the samosa* — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) September 2, 2021

Thank God that each morsel didn't have a calorie tag! 😀😃😆 — Davinder Sodhi (@davinsodhi) September 2, 2021

Haha! U sure these codes were not punched into the aloo inside too Nitin ?😂 — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) September 2, 2021

Easy to do RCA on what went wrong in Samos #271826 — Manan Agarwal (@manan_0308) September 1, 2021

It didnt have QR code? — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 2, 2021

Lovely, sir! Totally with you on this. Let them conquer the world, please, just leave our samosas aline — Swati Jha (@SlumDocIndia) September 2, 2021

Have you matched the serial numbers with stolen smosa records of NCB before consuming. — pinvi ॐ 🇮🇳 (@nipvi) September 2, 2021

I've seen this being done for pies in the uk. Thought it was awesome — Aaslesh (@AasleshWhy) September 1, 2021

ISO and ISI certifications

Coming soon for Samosas as well 😀😀 — Roopesh Tiwari (@roopeshtiwari7) September 2, 2021

Your halwai seems to be inspired by @SrBachchan who numbers all his tweets — Ajay Malik (@ajaymalikTM) September 2, 2021

Look 😂, can't wait until my rosogolla has QR codes. — Haimantika Mitra (@HaimantikaM) September 1, 2021

Aadhaar dikha ke khana h kisne kitna khaya? — Sudhanshu 🇮🇳 (@srivastava2505) September 2, 2021

Samosa supremacy!