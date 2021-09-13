If I had a penny for every time Internet made me feel bas yahi dekhna baaki tha, I'd be a millionaire.

Maggie, for most of us is not a food, it's a feeling. And you dare not mess with our feelings. 

We recently came across a tweet that has gone viral for all the bizarre reasons. Two milkshake jugs are filled with a thick, creamy milkshake and topped with a big dollop of... Maggi.

Have a look at the innovation and accept our apologies in advance. 

And you thought Maggie lovers would digest this newness?

It's literally 12 in the afternoon, and that's enough Internet for today. 