If I had a penny for every time Internet made me feel bas yahi dekhna baaki tha, I'd be a millionaire.

Maggie, for most of us is not a food, it's a feeling. And you dare not mess with our feelings.

We recently came across a tweet that has gone viral for all the bizarre reasons. Two milkshake jugs are filled with a thick, creamy milkshake and topped with a big dollop of... Maggi.

Have a look at the innovation and accept our apologies in advance.

Some idiot share this with me...



Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

And you thought Maggie lovers would digest this newness?

Wah wah wah wah 😬😬😅



Maggi milshake alag alag bhi khilaya ja skta hai bby 😅😅😬



I cant see u doing so much hard work in mixing these all 😅😅.



Aise nhi krne duga 😬😅😅 — 🇮🇳 Alok 💔 Miss U Sid & SSR 💔 (@Alokmishra416) September 12, 2021

This Maggi is turning out to be like garam masala. People are adding it to everything they like!! 😂😂😂 — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) September 11, 2021

Ewwwww nooo — Diksha 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 11, 2021

Kya yaar!!! Aisa kyun karte hain log😫😫😫 — Tishaa Dogra 🇮🇳 (@DograTishaa) September 11, 2021

Yuck

Yuck

Yuck — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 11, 2021

Sirji, I respecc u, ur work n ur tweets.

But such tweets make me rethink - unfollow karoon kya?

Mercy, pls — Durgi2.0 🇮🇳 (@0Durgi2) September 11, 2021

Maggie badhiya banayi hai guru.... Milk ke saath serve ki hogi..... Ye mix karne ka chutiyapa jis kisine bhi kiya hain.... Uski.... pic.twitter.com/gRByltk0FL — Rocky Bhai 🇮🇳 (@Rocky_wrote) September 12, 2021

Bas yahi dekhna Baki tha 🤢 — Rohini🇮🇳🇦🇺 खंडणी न मागणारी मराठी अस्मिता (@Rohini_indo_aus) September 11, 2021

Arey humko kyon dikha rahe ho. Khud dekh liya...koi baat nahi....Your bad day and sympathy....Par humne kya bigada tha! — 🇮🇳 Ved Prakash Dubey ❁ 🇮🇳 (@dubeyvedprakash) September 11, 2021

Maggie ka insult kar diya bhai inhone to. Inpe case hona chahiye 😂😂😂😂😂. Koi bata do inhe maggi faloodaki shevaya nahi hoti 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Parag (@uikeparag) September 11, 2021

Ab isko peene ka ya chabane ka?

Oh accha, maggi gale mein attke ga toh milk peene ka.

Kya majburi thi bhai?🤔 — Discrete Cracking (@Discretely_mine) September 11, 2021

Aankhon se aansu pic.twitter.com/anhQK4YUhX — EX Assoc Prof Hahaward University (@Nitin93363262) September 11, 2021

It's literally 12 in the afternoon, and that's enough Internet for today.