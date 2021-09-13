If I had a penny for every time Internet made me feel bas yahi dekhna baaki tha, I'd be a millionaire.
Maggie, for most of us is not a food, it's a feeling. And you dare not mess with our feelings.
We recently came across a tweet that has gone viral for all the bizarre reasons. Two milkshake jugs are filled with a thick, creamy milkshake and topped with a big dollop of... Maggi.
Have a look at the innovation and accept our apologies in advance.
Some idiot share this with me...— Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021
Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI
And you thought Maggie lovers would digest this newness?
Wah wah wah wah 😬😬😅— 🇮🇳 Alok 💔 Miss U Sid & SSR 💔 (@Alokmishra416) September 12, 2021
Maggi milshake alag alag bhi khilaya ja skta hai bby 😅😅😬
I cant see u doing so much hard work in mixing these all 😅😅.
Aise nhi krne duga 😬😅😅
This Maggi is turning out to be like garam masala. People are adding it to everything they like!! 😂😂😂— Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) September 11, 2021
Ewwwww nooo— Diksha 🏳️🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 11, 2021
Kya yaar!!! Aisa kyun karte hain log😫😫😫— Tishaa Dogra 🇮🇳 (@DograTishaa) September 11, 2021
Yuck— Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 11, 2021
Yuck
Yuck
Sirji, I respecc u, ur work n ur tweets.— Durgi2.0 🇮🇳 (@0Durgi2) September 11, 2021
But such tweets make me rethink - unfollow karoon kya?
Mercy, pls
Arey humko kyon dikha rahe ho. Khud dekh liya...koi baat nahi....Your bad day and sympathy....Par humne kya bigada tha!— 🇮🇳 Ved Prakash Dubey ❁ 🇮🇳 (@dubeyvedprakash) September 11, 2021
Maggie ka insult kar diya bhai inhone to. Inpe case hona chahiye 😂😂😂😂😂. Koi bata do inhe maggi faloodaki shevaya nahi hoti 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪— Parag (@uikeparag) September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Aankhon se aansu pic.twitter.com/anhQK4YUhX— EX Assoc Prof Hahaward University (@Nitin93363262) September 11, 2021