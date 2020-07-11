Look, some things are sacrosanct and if any one tries to interfere with them, we need to talk about it.

And for me, food is one of those things.

While it's everyone's personal choice how they want to start their day, this one guy infuriated me a little. Actually more than a little.

He chose to start his day with a bowl of cereal doused in water.

The world wouldn't have given a fuck about it if he didn't post this on Reddit saying, "Eating cereal with water is better than with milk."

See, I love my bowl of cereal/cornflakes as much as you do, but this is plain crime.

And also, why would you do that. Because nobody does that.

While the guy posted this (unpopular)n opinion to seek support from Redditors, what he got was disgust and questions.

Who on earth does that?

These questions make more sense.

I thought it's just an opinion, until I saw that the guy also posted a video.

And this video is making me want to drown him in the water in the bowl.

Unable to do that, I went searching for such people on the internet, only to get more disgusted.

Do you have your cereal with water, milk or Coke? pic.twitter.com/BpKeaeMnQ0 — Monkey D Dragon (@mrpremps) July 7, 2020

I don't understand what's up with people asking to vote between having cereal with water and milk. Don't we have a clear winner here?

do y’all prefer your cereal w milk or water😳 pic.twitter.com/vd6hIxMRkt — george (@luckpwe) July 7, 2020

Life is never going to be the same again, nor that packet of cornflakes kept in my kitchen.