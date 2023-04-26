Desserts are one of the most consumed food items in the world. ‘Coz why not? They release endorphins and put us in a good mood. No matter if you like gulab jamun or a cheesecake pastry, desserts are a great stress buster. Most people enjoy desserts after finishing their meal or some women binge-eat them during their menstruation.

Now that we are talking about their consumption in general, someone on Twitter has a ‘hot take’ about western desserts being better than South-Asian ones.

A Twitter user called R. (@TeslaOnDiet) shared the opinion saying, “…There is not a single good Pakistani/South-Asian dessert. White people desserts are far superior to ours.”

Here’s the tweet in discussion:

Here’s a hot take I might get cancelled for. There is not a single good Pakistani/south Asian dessert. White people desserts are far superior to ours. — R. (@TeslaOnDiet) April 23, 2023

Desi Twitter has a difference of opinion about this take:

Many netizens slammed the Twitter user for her opinion. A few of them posted photos of desi desserts to show their love for them.

babe, decolonize your taste buds 😭 https://t.co/SmrARGaTSK — ashakibaatein (@bollybaatein) April 25, 2023

white ppl know desserts i been sayin this. apple crumble, vicky sponge, pecan pie, TRIFLES omds. But south asia got some good ones too. Miti sev, gulab jamun, kulfi, FALOODA. don't be silly https://t.co/InL1V0NBQc — J ☭🍒 (@Jamilah212) April 25, 2023

tamil/mallu desserts alone clear every single white dessert shut it https://t.co/EH06o1DoWX pic.twitter.com/5bE8j8uSp8 — suve ⁷ 🥢 (@GAYDAZAl) April 25, 2023

shut the fuck up these are amazing https://t.co/0ITDkb7jcf pic.twitter.com/fCnbh8Kzuv — jenny (@_theovercoat) April 25, 2023

shut up. don't you ever speak about them like that. https://t.co/0AuvRvrLUQ pic.twitter.com/nTMlwWzLNv — TOXIC 🏳️‍⚧️🦖 (@superhbics) April 25, 2023

This is the greatest thing mankind has ever created https://t.co/1uEnZCMunw pic.twitter.com/7GOLqn5IyX — ScuffedCurry (@SeducedDuck) April 25, 2023

Gulab jamun over any white people dessert https://t.co/H73yRc0rRV — 🕊 (@cheesecakeandi) April 24, 2023

Falooda disrespect will not be taken lightly https://t.co/2OuA6VizoO pic.twitter.com/xUPVLS2a8m — halal talal (@TalalUnfiltered) April 26, 2023

Have you ever tasted Pateesa? 😭😭 https://t.co/SFV75awX8U — Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) April 24, 2023

a single jalebi from fresco could put pastry chefs out of jobs….. https://t.co/QXh6AVvptI — South Noonya Index (@_robpatt) April 24, 2023

Nah Rasmali and falooda are amazing I'm sorry. Don't even get me started on freshly made jalebi or halwa. https://t.co/2nAUlcRPyk pic.twitter.com/mGsr6EgixV — ♦️ LFC4EVA♦️ (@LFC4EVA96) April 24, 2023

i don’t think you’ve ever had rabri or rasmalai https://t.co/R4zfJE07ZT pic.twitter.com/uN6fK5BoAu — aki (@sopekissed) April 24, 2023

sheermal, ghewar, mohanthaal, shaahii tukdaa, daulat kii chaat etc are vvv good



honestly i'm fed up of people acting one kind of cuisine is "superior" to the other. just say that you don't like south asian desserts and its fine, we'll respect personal preferences and move on https://t.co/ohb2SvWf6H — kathan (he/him) (@spicy_dabeli) April 24, 2023

Contrary to the public opinion, a few Twitter users agreed to her.

why are u booing her she’s kinda right 😭 its just too much sugar syrup, ghee, oil and lots of dairy i wish there were more desserts here that included fresh fruits, coffee and caramel https://t.co/0cWCEk3OUv — miku✩ ִֶָ໑ ✩ (@mikromoons) April 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I’m ready to get cancelled for siding with this.

Desi mithais and sweets are overwhelmingly sweet and quite unappealing texturally. As a hater of milk, I also don’t like how you can taste its film in most of them. https://t.co/eb0O8T16re — ☽ ⋆ ✧ (@mushhpit) April 24, 2023

People are only mad at this because they have a superiority complex or can’t handle an opinion that breaks out of their culture https://t.co/3gX71CWb0D pic.twitter.com/FFxY7uwJAJ — ZGT (@AenigmaGT) April 24, 2023

The main problem w most Pakistani /south asian desserts is that they’re overly sweet with zero depth of flavor & one dimensional in-terms of textures 🫣



(Garam gulab jamun & sawaiyaan are still top tier) https://t.co/EbFw0itpqj — Huzaifa. (@HuzaifaQureshii) April 25, 2023

Sad but true https://t.co/JrVzUdwvjZ — Abdul Salam (@friedneurons) April 25, 2023

The Twitter user also addressed some opinions which people shared in quote tweets. "Western desserts have broad appeal and offer a wider range of flavors and textures." one of her tweets in the thread reads. "…All South Asian desserts have a similar flavor, relying heavily on milk, ghee and sheera. You can't consume them regularly. They are meant for rare occasions," an excerpt from her follow-up tweet reads.

No one will say that they dislike all types of these desserts. On the contrary, all South Asian desserts have a similar flavor, relying heavily on milk, ghee and sheera. You can’t consume them regularly. They are meant for rare occasions. — R. (@TeslaOnDiet) April 24, 2023

In fact, guests are more likely to bring cakes to gatherings because they are more widely consumed and tend to be enjoyed by almost everyone. So you can disagree with my opinion all you want, but our consumption habits tells a different story and corroborates my opinion. — R. (@TeslaOnDiet) April 24, 2023

Here are some more tweets that she penned in the thread:

While I haven’t tasted every single dessert under the Sun, I have had almost all the mainstream ones to generalize and form and opinion. — R. (@TeslaOnDiet) April 24, 2023