Who doesn't love a butter naan with some chicken? Hands down, it has to be amongst the best food combinations, without a fight. On a side note, it's not easy to talk about Indian food without drooling. Fatima de Tetuan, a content creator from Madrid reacted to Indian food and it's exactly what we feel.

Given that she was trying the cuisine for the first time - she didn't know what to expect out of it. The Spanish content creator ordered chicken tikka masala and some bread to go with. Her reaction is relatable and the internet agrees. After she posted the video, comments poured in where people are seen relating to the creator's reaction.

The video has her surprised with the flavors and we can see her falling in love with the food. It has got 1,16,445 likes (at the time of writing this article). What else can say but - we stan the reaction and the bonding over food in the comments.

Watch the video here:

BRB, ordering some good old naan and butter chicken.