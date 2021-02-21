You know, when it comes to culinary experiments, we really should leave it to the experts. Because when we don't, we end up with some truly bizarre combinations that have no place to exist - at least that's exactly what Twitterati believes about 'Strawbiryani' aka Strawberry Biryani.
Yes, Twitter user Saad shared a photo of a dish he made at home where he combined strawberries with biryani.
We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc— Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021
Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in turning into food critics:
It gets worse. https://t.co/2ysIJpg6ak— saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) February 19, 2021
Yess— Rakhi (@Frompinkcity1) February 19, 2021
Sahi jawaab.— 21stCenturyIndian (@2006vik) February 19, 2021
Dude. That’s just gross.— Kalsoom Lakhani (@kalsoom82) February 19, 2021
Correct me if I'm wrong but I believe you're supposed to garnish with coriander not strawberries :) https://t.co/R13xvxTF67— KHODU (@turtlexo) February 19, 2021
Everyday we stray away from light😔 https://t.co/qtCttGwrvs— ANAS (@yaarwolarka) February 19, 2021
Who told you this was a good idea? https://t.co/PB1Uu8Xbvb— Booo⁷ (@blehhhhs) February 19, 2021
No no, you just can't do that. No no, please don't do that. https://t.co/wukb6U8kcK— Kishan Sahu (@starkky07) February 19, 2021
Me: Hi yes, police? I’d like to report a crime of insanity https://t.co/TpY5uExHDZ— lucifer (@taparware) February 19, 2021
Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it on your head— Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 19, 2021
Please, I thought we left 2020 behind 😭 https://t.co/868FUETDbS— حرا (@thira93) February 19, 2021
Indian contingent ruining an absolutely brilliant dish just like how caucasians put pineapple over pizza https://t.co/cvw4XiBjxZ— Kamalnath Rajagopalan (@dockamalnathsr) February 20, 2021
Though there were a few curious takers too:
I must be mad. I'm seriously considering a berry mix in biriyani. Maybe blueberries also. That tartness vs umami goat fat, hmmm...— Hari Menon (@runbikehurry) February 19, 2021
Yes but the flavors are subtle. The actual Biryani isn't lost 😁— Season Lady (@ladyofseasons) February 20, 2021
Looks like elaichi is no longer the most hated ingredient in a biryani!