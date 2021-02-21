You know, when it comes to culinary experiments, we really should leave it to the experts. Because when we don't, we end up with some truly bizarre combinations that have no place to exist - at least that's exactly what Twitterati believes about 'Strawbiryani' aka Strawberry Biryani.

Yes, Twitter user Saad shared a photo of a dish he made at home where he combined strawberries with biryani.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in turning into food critics:

pic.twitter.com/LnXoof9J35 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 19, 2021

Yess — Rakhi (@Frompinkcity1) February 19, 2021

Sahi jawaab. — 21stCenturyIndian (@2006vik) February 19, 2021

Dude. That’s just gross. — Kalsoom Lakhani (@kalsoom82) February 19, 2021

Correct me if I'm wrong but I believe you're supposed to garnish with coriander not strawberries :) https://t.co/R13xvxTF67 — KHODU (@turtlexo) February 19, 2021

Everyday we stray away from light😔 https://t.co/qtCttGwrvs — ANAS (@yaarwolarka) February 19, 2021

What fresh besharmi is this? https://t.co/q0LGAefSfI — Esma أسماء (@x__esma__x) February 19, 2021

Who told you this was a good idea? https://t.co/PB1Uu8Xbvb — Booo⁷ (@blehhhhs) February 19, 2021

No no, you just can't do that. No no, please don't do that. https://t.co/wukb6U8kcK — Kishan Sahu (@starkky07) February 19, 2021

Me: Hi yes, police? I’d like to report a crime of insanity https://t.co/TpY5uExHDZ — lucifer (@taparware) February 19, 2021

Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it on your head — Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 19, 2021

Please, I thought we left 2020 behind 😭 https://t.co/868FUETDbS — حرا (@thira93) February 19, 2021

Indian contingent ruining an absolutely brilliant dish just like how caucasians put pineapple over pizza https://t.co/cvw4XiBjxZ — Kamalnath Rajagopalan (@dockamalnathsr) February 20, 2021

Though there were a few curious takers too:

I must be mad. I'm seriously considering a berry mix in biriyani. Maybe blueberries also. That tartness vs umami goat fat, hmmm... — Hari Menon (@runbikehurry) February 19, 2021

Yes but the flavors are subtle. The actual Biryani isn't lost 😁 — Season Lady (@ladyofseasons) February 20, 2021

Looks like elaichi is no longer the most hated ingredient in a biryani!