Turns out, eating pasta regularly might be healthier than you actually think, according to a new study.

Researchers say, pasta consumption in both, children and adults has been associated with better diet quality and nutrient intake as compared to those who don't eat pasta.

According to the study published in the Journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition', consumption of pasta by adult females resulted in reduced waist circumference, body weight and body mass index (BMI).

Diane Welland, Director of Nutrition Communications for the National Pasta Association in the US, in an interview said:

Pasta can be an effective building block for good nutrition throughout the lifecycle as it serves as a perfect delivery system for fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and legumes.

Pasta, according to Welland, is a nutrient-dense, fiber-rich food that anyone can enjoy with their entire family. In the study, researchers also found that pasta-eaters have better quality diets as compared to those who don't eat pasta.

The study also concluded that there were a number of key positive nutritional dietary patterns associated with those who consume pasta as part of their diet compared to those who don't eat pasta.

Moreover, the authors of the study wrote that pasta is a convenient, nutritious, easy-to-prepare meal that is suitable for all ages, including the pickiest of eaters.

