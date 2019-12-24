Fusion food is bad. I said it. Doesn't matter if it's Gulab Jamun Pizza or Veg Biryani. And yes, I said that too. Veg Biryani is not biryani. Get over it.

But here's something, that'll actually shake you down to your very core. Introducing for the first time, the Dosa Masala Burger.

Good Lord, that hurts me eyes! And it's not just me. Desi Twitter is united against this monstrosity!

Masala dosa burger?? wow, my paati wasn't wrong, this indeed is Kali Yugam https://t.co/zxmz01CPOi — Shruthi (@vaa_suruthi) December 22, 2019

Masala Dosa Burger, really?

Wouldn’t it have been easier to place an Idly and chutney in between the bun? 😉 pic.twitter.com/pxzBuIPtPt — Dileep V (@KaanjiPinji) December 24, 2019

That's worse than Schezwan dosa!! — sunil dutt sharma (@sulinduttsharma) December 22, 2019

Felt the same way upon seeing GJ cutlets! pic.twitter.com/jT7tWyqIyC — Karn Kant (@Humanpapers) December 22, 2019

Look, when God put food on this Earth, he/she/they meant it to be eaten in a certain way. So let's not fuck up his grand plan! Let this abomination die.