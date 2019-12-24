Fusion food is bad. I said it. Doesn't matter if it's Gulab Jamun Pizza or Veg Biryani. And yes, I said that too. Veg Biryani is not biryani. Get over it.

But here's something, that'll actually shake you down to your very core. Introducing for the first time, the Dosa Masala Burger.

Good Lord, that hurts me eyes! And it's not just me. Desi Twitter is united against this monstrosity!

Look, when God put food on this Earth, he/she/they meant it to be eaten in a certain way. So let's not fuck up his grand plan! Let this abomination die. 