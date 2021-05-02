Whether you agree with it or not, Bengalis have contributed a lot to make India what it is now. From their food to culture, they have made sure to stand out and offer our country things that still can't be compared with. 

So, here are few things India is grateful to bongs for : 

1. The cinematic magic of Satyajit Ray. 

2. Evergreen walks down Howrah Bridge. 

3. The long celebration of Durga Puja. 

4. The poetic genius of Rabindranath Tagore. 

5. The sweetness of Sandesh. 

6. The adventurous flavours of streetside Puchkas. 

7. The traditional taste of Doi Maach. 

8. The spiciness of Kosha Mangsho and Luchi. 

9. The brilliance of Amartya Sen. 

10. The sweet and salty flavours of streetside Jhal Muri. 

What are you grateful for? 