Now that I have your attention, a differently-abled man recently faced discrimination at a famous tea cafe in Delhi and you will surely call it horrible.

Here's what happened. On Tuesday, Mithilesh Yadav (@mighty_onsway) shared his experience on Twitter while he was sitting inside Chaayos, Connaught Place.

In his tweet, the Twitter user tagged the company and wrote that he was being ignored at the cafe for about half an hour (no one came to take his order). Reason?

This is totally because I am blind because one of them just said "galti se aa gaye honge".

- MIthilesh Yadav

What The F**K, galti se?

Read his full tweet here:

At @Chaayos CP right now. People working here are ignoring me since I am here. At least for half an hour now. This is totally because I am Blind because one of them just said “galti se aa gaye honge”. Do look into this @Chaayos . This is in Connaught Place Delhi. — Mithilesh Yadav (@mighty_onsway) August 9, 2022

Twitterati are slamming the firm for such behaviour:

The only thing required here is " Training " the most important part of hospitality industry. This is not expected from @Chaayos — Abhinav Jain ❤🇮🇳 (@abhi31jain) August 9, 2022

It’s highly ridiculous behaviour @Chaayos. Kindly look into it & better train your staff to be compassionate!! — Dr. Abhishek Kajal (@DrAbhishekKajal) August 10, 2022

Sorry to hear this. I hope they have reached out to you and will train their staff and do better next time. — BadTweetsandMe (@ishaneeb7) August 10, 2022

@Chaayos Sensitize your staff. Reach out and Apologize to this person. And make sure this is not repeated at any of your outlets. Learn to respect everyone. — Anshul Kumar (@KenchiSiZabaan) August 10, 2022

This is seriously insane on part of staff @Chaayos. No sensitivity towards someone's differentiality. Shameful.

- @ReshapSingh

We, as a society, lack empathy https://t.co/8BipMrzPt3 — Being Azad (@CallmeDhir) August 10, 2022

How we treat disability with utter disdain. Shameful https://t.co/SZK7uP7Xb3 — sindhu bhattacharya (@sinjain) August 10, 2022

@Chaayos: chai ke liye itni mehnat? Chai is language of love. Show some to your customer!

- @sarcasm_na

A quick response and an apology goes a long way in deinvisibilisation of marginalised groups... Till such time the mainstream catches up on awareness of difference, diversity in communication and inclusion.



Then it's only customer service through and through. https://t.co/Oa2Q3j0qmD — DRA India (Disability Rights Alliance) (@DisabilityIndia) August 10, 2022

@Chaayos this is some obnoxious behaviour. Please look into this. https://t.co/K65OK4Gz6e — Mugdha Tomar (@tomar_mugdha) August 10, 2022

Later, Chaayos apologised to him for the experience that he had to go through. Here's the tweet:

We apologise for your unpleasant experience and the staff’s behaviour. We’re already looking into it. Please share your contact details in a private chat so that we can get in touch with you personally. We’ll definitely make sure that such behavior isn’t repeated. — Chaayos (@Chaayos) August 9, 2022

Hum toh ghar aaye guests ko bhi chai puchte hain, Mithilesh was still in a cafe. The fact that someone can be ignored for tea is beyond my imagination 'coz chai is a language of love not discrimination. And let's treat everyone as equals, shall we?