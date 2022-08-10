Hey everyone, so this cafe is offering 50% off on all kinds of food/beverages. Now that I have your attention, a differently-abled man recently faced discrimination at a famous tea cafe in Delhi and you will surely call it horrible.

Chaayos
Here's what happened. On Tuesday, Mithilesh Yadav (@mighty_onsway) shared his experience on Twitter while he was sitting inside Chaayos, Connaught Place. 

In his tweet, the Twitter user tagged the company and wrote that he was being ignored at the cafe for about half an hour (no one came to take his order). Reason?

This is totally because I am blind because one of them just said "galti se aa gaye honge".

                    - MIthilesh Yadav

What The F**K, galti se?

This is seriously insane on part of staff @Chaayos.  No sensitivity towards someone's differentiality. Shameful.

                    - @ReshapSingh

@Chaayos: chai ke liye itni mehnat? Chai is language of love. Show some to your customer!

                    - @sarcasm_na

Later, Chaayos apologised to him for the experience that he had to go through. Here's the tweet:

Hum toh ghar aaye guests ko bhi chai puchte hainMithilesh was still in a cafe. The fact that someone can be ignored for tea is beyond my imagination 'coz chai is a language of love not discrimination. And let's treat everyone as equals, shall we?