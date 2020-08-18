We, Indians love rice. It's one of our staple diets and it's delicious AF! That being said, you can't eat just rice. That would be weird. Earlier today someone posted a tweet asking people which other dishes they would like to eat with a plate of white rice.

And the whole fucking world answered. Trust me, I went in looking for Desi tweets. We have been outnumbered. But god damn, if all those answers don't make you hungry!

Spicy mutton curry and lachha pyaaz (with Roopak onion salad masala and nimbu) — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) August 18, 2020

Malabar prawn curry and sweet mango chutney 😻 — pawanjotkaur (@pawanjotkaur_) August 18, 2020

Omg yes! Ghee and any kind of achar, but please if I’m good make it mango. — Mell (@onetoomanyells) August 18, 2020

Yellow daal and Baigun Bhaja. pic.twitter.com/q1gKRxGHYM — Maheshmurti Leni S Jadhav (@lenijadhav) August 17, 2020

two more scoops of rice https://t.co/INyGyQenlP — lei 👑 mikleo bottles (@ggleivy) August 18, 2020

rasam and mysore mutton 🔥 https://t.co/RiaEtDhAb1 — nathiyafaith (@NathiyaFaith) August 18, 2020

Kerala prawn curry and onion salad (with yoghurt dressing) https://t.co/owmOw1bboo — Kalyan Raman (@kalyanasc) August 18, 2020

Sambar or Dal Tadka with pure ghee. *missing mom now* https://t.co/QIOlHbnSBk — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) August 18, 2020

Mutton curry and rasam. https://t.co/FEIbPk8Td0 — Mystic Tamil (@Mystic_Tamil) August 17, 2020

Andhra stype yellow daal called Pappu with bhindi fry is the perfect combination — Kunal Anil Patil (@kunalanilpatil) August 18, 2020

Sambal and fried fish pic.twitter.com/eRK3Guofds — Turin Turambar (@PSBCritic) August 17, 2020

Twice cooked Chinese pork belly and chopped green onions pic.twitter.com/jpzkNWeyga — Sophia Lai (@FishingWithTNT) August 18, 2020

1 cup of butter chicken.

Another cup of butter chicken. or maybe a samosa. — Carol Channing Tatum #BLM 👨🏻‍🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@ThinWhiteDork) August 18, 2020

Piping hot tomato garlic rasam and crispy aloo fry ❤️❤️🤤 pic.twitter.com/CQHy27N4D0 — The Reds Family (@gunjangovani) August 18, 2020

Spicy Fish and yellow daal. Sth like this👇 pic.twitter.com/jK3RQoqpgB — Corea News Enthusiast (@DarnMySecret12) August 17, 2020

Daal and Aloo bhaja!❤ — 𝑫𝒊𝒚𝒂⁷⟭⟬ বিটিএ্স ভক্ত (@Beyond__BTS) August 18, 2020

i love potatoes & carrots but Im fine with just the chicken & the curry. pic.twitter.com/v6GtaV0H4l — youdidthisforwhat?whynot (@porpendejaa) August 18, 2020

Lauki chana daal and bharwa baingan pic.twitter.com/wVqBN4dIhJ — Neekee Chaturvedi (@neekeechaturved) August 17, 2020

Sebarau goreng dan budu. Deadly combo pic.twitter.com/BvlkADJixU — Khairul Anwar Yusof (@Khairul_Anwar_y) August 18, 2020

Holy hell! I am so famished right now.