In one of a kind contest, a restaurant in Pune, Shivraj Hotel, is offering customers a Royal Enfield Bullet if they are able to finish thali that weighs 4kgs in 60 minutes.

The owner of the eatery, Atul Waikar, came up with this interesting 'Win a Bullet Bike' contest to drive people to his restaurant.

This non-vegetarian thali has 12 different types of dishes such as- Pomfret fried fish, dry mutton, grey mutton, kolumbi biryani, fried surmai etc.



It takes 55 people to make this 4 kgs worth thali and costs Rs 2500 per thali.

Till now, Somnath Pawar from Solapur district has won the contest by finishing the thali in under 60 minutes. Afterwhich he was offered a Bullet worth around 1.65 lakhs.



While in conversation with India Today Television, the owner shared that, due to this contest, people have been flocking to his eatery.

He has been getting a good response to this strategy. Although this is not the first time Atul has come up with such an innovative idea.

Previously, he had also arranged a contest where 4 people had to finish 8kg worth thali in 60 minutes to win a cash prize of Rs. 5000. The winner would also be compensated for the amount paid for the thali initially.



Well, with a prize like that, I'd go hungry for an entire day just to win the competition.