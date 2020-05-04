While most of us adults are struggling to step into our kitchens and whip up something edible for surviving, this toddler chef is giving us some major culinary goals with his cooking.

Famous for his Instagram handle, Kobe Eats, this little munchkin is an amateur food blogger and foodie in the making who helps his mom cook new dishes every day:



He shakes, he bakes and sometimes he spills!

The best part about cooking is all the snacks you get to eat in between.

Mamma Mia, this little toddler knows how to make pizza? What am I, an adult, even doing with my life?

Chef's pro tip: Must taste everything before putting it in my dish!

Sometimes I make food but sometimes I also make a mess!

Don't forget to wash your hands before biting into raw onions!

Why are lemons so sour?

Don't forget to eat your greens while cooking your meals, adult babies!

But first, cheese!

First I'm going to make a healthy smoothie, then I'm going to gorge on some pizza.

Sometimes when I don't feel like cooking, I just order some noodles.

I don't know about y'all, but this little toddler in the kitchen, making a mess and figuring out how to whip up a new dish every single day is me during this lockdown.