We don't lie when we say we food our our faith and you dare not mess with our belief. Okay, it's healthy to try some new food combinations but going too far with it is downright disgusting. We have compiled a list of times Internet ruined Indian food and our faces are flushed red with rage.

1. Three idlis on sticks arranged on a platter, with one dipped in a bowl of sambar. Kulfi or idli?

Daylight murder of idli, the way they ruin south indian food for me https://t.co/2RLVfcIu9d — Akshay (@Xtraordinary_11) October 1, 2021

2. Chocolate cheese dosa. I'm sure it dosan't work for the desis.

Most awaited Dish



Chocolate Cheese Dosa 😻😻 pic.twitter.com/kwrnbCW2ha — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) July 9, 2021

3. Daal, chawal & sabzi in a.. glass? We weren't ready for this revolution.

I have always enjoyed a simple meal of daal, chawal.



And with some tomato cucumber salad.



In a plate. pic.twitter.com/k1o4Ng3yMC — Sanobar (@_Sanobar) April 27, 2019

4. Would just leave it here..

5. End of mankind.

6. This is disrespecting both Indian food as well as Mac and Cheese!

7. It's the thought behind it that I pity.

Tandoori chicken with spinach and pomegranate-feta-couscous salad! pic.twitter.com/pPWm3vnoJj — Liko, the Undead Aries 💀 (@PolOfSerenity) January 10, 2019

8. Upma destroyed brutally.

9. Nutella gulaab jamun casually inviting diabetes

10. Birizza? Big NO.

Not really. Birizza exists. It’s a cross between a pizza and a biryani.



Ok bye. pic.twitter.com/PhgCF8wTZu — Sanobar (@_Sanobar) March 4, 2019

11. Need independence from these innovations.

British people ruining Indian food since 1947 pic.twitter.com/qQrp2nE44o — M (@phoebewbridg) June 5, 2020

12. Should've come with a disclaimer.

13. Now who did this?

Just Ordered Gulab Jamun Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/ufeWlTCRTX — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) September 30, 2021

14. Mom, take me back home.

15. Red Sauce Pasta Dosa, would taste as bizarre as it sounds.

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — 🚩 (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

16. Time to leave the planet..

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

17. Deadliest food disaster I've come across.

18. Take Oreo away from my halwaai please.

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

19. Choco lava idli? A devil in disguise.

On a scale of 1-10, how irked are you?