We don't lie when we say we food our our faith and you dare not mess with our belief. Okay, it's healthy to try some new food combinations but going too far with it is downright disgusting. We have compiled a list of times Internet ruined Indian food and our faces are flushed red with rage.
1. Three idlis on sticks arranged on a platter, with one dipped in a bowl of sambar. Kulfi or idli?
2. Chocolate cheese dosa. I'm sure it dosan't work for the desis.
Most awaited Dish— Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) July 9, 2021
Chocolate Cheese Dosa 😻😻 pic.twitter.com/kwrnbCW2ha
3. Daal, chawal & sabzi in a.. glass? We weren't ready for this revolution.
4. Would just leave it here..
5. End of mankind.
6. This is disrespecting both Indian food as well as Mac and Cheese!
7. It's the thought behind it that I pity.
Tandoori chicken with spinach and pomegranate-feta-couscous salad! pic.twitter.com/pPWm3vnoJj— Liko, the Undead Aries 💀 (@PolOfSerenity) January 10, 2019
8. Upma destroyed brutally.
9. Nutella gulaab jamun casually inviting diabetes
10. Birizza? Big NO.
11. Need independence from these innovations.
British people ruining Indian food since 1947 pic.twitter.com/qQrp2nE44o— M (@phoebewbridg) June 5, 2020
12. Should've come with a disclaimer.
13. Now who did this?
Just Ordered Gulab Jamun Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/ufeWlTCRTX— Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) September 30, 2021
14. Mom, take me back home.
15. Red Sauce Pasta Dosa, would taste as bizarre as it sounds.
16. Time to leave the planet..
Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U— Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020
17. Deadliest food disaster I've come across.
18. Take Oreo away from my halwaai please.
Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO— Hamza (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020
19. Choco lava idli? A devil in disguise.
On a scale of 1-10, how irked are you?