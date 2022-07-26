If you have a sweet tooth, then this is definitely for you. While doughnuts, brownie, and cake get all the attention from dessert lovers in cities, they often relish authentic desi cuisines like laddoo, halwa, mithayi, and what not. For most of them, no firangi sweet dish can replace such cravings, right?

Speaking of which, a Twitter thread caught our attention today which has eight underrated sweet dishes from Bihar. This list will surely touch the right chord of your desi heart.

The thread posted by a Twitter user, @FirdausLaibah, features sweet dishes like Anarsa, Balushahi, Parval Mithayi, Tilkut, and more. So, let's delve into it. Shall we?

1. Anarsa

"Made with rice flour, khoya, poppy seeds, and ghee."

(My Favourite) pic.twitter.com/ZTr0UxsAui — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

2. Khaja

"Deep-fried layered sugar syrup soaked pastry."



A not so Rich Cousin of BAKLAVA pic.twitter.com/kxkhkTLM4M — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

3. Balushahi

"Similar to a glazed doughnut in terms of ingredients, but differs in texture and taste."

similar to a glazed doughnut in terms of ingredients, but differs in texture and taste pic.twitter.com/uroYVQ1m42 — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

4. Tilkut

"Made of sesame seeds and mostly available in the winter."

Made of sesame seed and mostly available in the winter. pic.twitter.com/ffU5Yn0g9D — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

5. Parwal Mithayi

"A vegetable turn into delicious sweet filled with khoya and dry fruits."

A Vegetable turn into Delicious Sweet filled with khoya nad Dey Fruits. pic.twitter.com/R9Nzc37wWu — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

6. Shakkar Paare

"Sugar coated fry maida square shape dough."

As Name suggested sugar coated fry maida square shape dough pic.twitter.com/PUNvxSeUQg — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

7. Lakhto/Jhilli Mithayi

8. Laayi Mithayi

"Made from Ramdana seeds, khoya and sugar."

Made from Ramdana Seeds, Khoya and Shugar. pic.twitter.com/Jr6eXqPOkl — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) July 17, 2022

Netizens are craving for these sweet dishes:

Koi bihar se ho to please anarsa bhej do i will pay 🥺🤌🏻❤️ https://t.co/Z8HYQm1DbR — Guddi (@mishraverse) July 20, 2022

Isme se 2-3 bahut psnd ha ❣️😋 https://t.co/BtjDZfPckM — عارض Aariz (@aariz_kh098) July 18, 2022

No sweet dish comes close anarsa and lucto. I repeat no one. https://t.co/RphgmEXOc1 — TweetsFromMe (@TweetsFrom_DA) July 17, 2022

These are sweets from my state... 2-3 toh gazab tasty hai 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/cGrSokknPD — MONK TRADER (@sumitku32065121) July 17, 2022

Gaya ke tilkut aur anarsa, Dhanarua ka laai mithai (Patna Jehanabad road), Silao ka khaaja behtareen hota hai...shakkarpaara homemade...baalushahi I think is originally Bengali.

- @Sher_Khan_Sur

In Pakistan we call it Andrassa. 🌸 https://t.co/YWMLWQK0Ls — HASSAN (@HalalAtheist) July 17, 2022

Some Twitter users added more sweet dishes from Bihar to the list:

Padakiya jo tumlog khaye nhi hogge pic.twitter.com/WXksrqFQeT — MIZZU (@NadeemK85248732) July 17, 2022

Adding a few other delicacies



1. Gaja (not Ganja)

2. Launglatti (Lawanglata)

3. Mehidana (Mihidana)

4. Sakrauri (Unique to Mithilanchal)

5. Bhusba

6. Ahibakfar (usually homemade during marriages) https://t.co/tyl2rYbY52 — Ashish (@Justalovelythou) July 18, 2022

So, which one have you heard about or tasted before? Munh mein paani aaya kya?