If you have a sweet tooth, then this is definitely for you. While doughnuts, brownie, and cake get all the attention from dessert lovers in cities, they often relish authentic desi cuisines like laddoo, halwa, mithayi, and what not. For most of them, no firangi sweet dish can replace such cravings, right?
Speaking of which, a Twitter thread caught our attention today which has eight underrated sweet dishes from Bihar. This list will surely touch the right chord of your desi heart.
The thread posted by a Twitter user, @FirdausLaibah, features sweet dishes like Anarsa, Balushahi, Parval Mithayi, Tilkut, and more. So, let's delve into it. Shall we?
1. Anarsa
"Made with rice flour, khoya, poppy seeds, and ghee."
2. Khaja
"Deep-fried layered sugar syrup soaked pastry."
3. Balushahi
"Similar to a glazed doughnut in terms of ingredients, but differs in texture and taste."
4. Tilkut
"Made of sesame seeds and mostly available in the winter."
5. Parwal Mithayi
"A vegetable turn into delicious sweet filled with khoya and dry fruits."
6. Shakkar Paare
"Sugar coated fry maida square shape dough."
7. Lakhto/Jhilli Mithayi
8. Laayi Mithayi
"Made from Ramdana seeds, khoya and sugar."
Netizens are craving for these sweet dishes:
Koi bihar se ho to please anarsa bhej do i will pay 🥺🤌🏻❤️ https://t.co/Z8HYQm1DbR— Guddi (@mishraverse) July 20, 2022
Yaar, khaaja khana hai..silaav khaaja https://t.co/RunLnUBTDK— Prashant (@randompacific) July 18, 2022
These are sweets from my state... 2-3 toh gazab tasty hai 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/cGrSokknPD— MONK TRADER (@sumitku32065121) July 17, 2022
Gaya ke tilkut aur anarsa, Dhanarua ka laai mithai (Patna Jehanabad road), Silao ka khaaja behtareen hota hai...shakkarpaara homemade...baalushahi I think is originally Bengali.
- @Sher_Khan_Sur
In Pakistan we call it Andrassa. 🌸 https://t.co/YWMLWQK0Ls— HASSAN (@HalalAtheist) July 17, 2022
Some Twitter users added more sweet dishes from Bihar to the list:
Padakiya jo tumlog khaye nhi hogge pic.twitter.com/WXksrqFQeT— MIZZU (@NadeemK85248732) July 17, 2022
Also Nariyal ka lachcha ❤ https://t.co/lLXL2BWO5H pic.twitter.com/ChNaZFHNmP— Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) July 19, 2022
Adding a few other delicacies— Ashish (@Justalovelythou) July 18, 2022
1. Gaja (not Ganja)
2. Launglatti (Lawanglata)
3. Mehidana (Mihidana)
4. Sakrauri (Unique to Mithilanchal)
5. Bhusba
6. Ahibakfar (usually homemade during marriages) https://t.co/tyl2rYbY52
So, which one have you heard about or tasted before? Munh mein paani aaya kya?