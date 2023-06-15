For the past couple of years, we’ve seen our fair share of Maggi recipes. But the truth is, Maggi noodles taste the best when their masala is the most obvious flavour in the recipe. Yet, we see many continuously experimenting with them. For instance, this viral video, where a vendor is selling a plate of Maggi for ₹400.

Content creator therealharryuppal uploaded a video of the street vendor making Maggi noodles with mutton curry incorporated into the recipe. Which is the reason behind its price.Though to be honest, kaafi overpriced Maggi hai ye.

You can watch the entire video here:

So of course, people are bound to have opinions about this new street food recipe, here take a look for yourself.

Would you try this?

