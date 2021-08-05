As a child, I devoured food with weird combinations, rice with ketchup topped my list (I was a toddler, don't come at me please). 

In case the Pineapple over Pizza crew at the back is hearing me then folks, it's time for you to get out of the spotlight because a Twitter user has recently shared a video of a legend preparing Surat's famous Fanta Omelette! 

He casually mentions that we might have eaten or seen the making of a normal omelette, but this is something like never before. 

Source: Agabaai
This omelette is fondly called as 'Fanta Fry'. He also says that he prepares the dish on 'public demand'. God save the foodies who order this!

As per the cook, for variety they also fry eggs with Thums Up or Limca. 

Twitter is baffled looking at this video, leaving hilarious responses. 

AND apparently, Fanta Omelette costs Rs. 250. 

Following this video, somebody shared making of a similar dish with Pepsi. Have a look. 

On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you up to try the dish out? 