As a child, I devoured food with weird combinations, rice with ketchup topped my list (I was a toddler, don't come at me please).

In case the Pineapple over Pizza crew at the back is hearing me then folks, it's time for you to get out of the spotlight because a Twitter user has recently shared a video of a legend preparing Surat's famous Fanta Omelette!

Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs. pic.twitter.com/EcvoXszmTK — Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 4, 2021

He casually mentions that we might have eaten or seen the making of a normal omelette, but this is something like never before.

This omelette is fondly called as 'Fanta Fry'. He also says that he prepares the dish on 'public demand'. God save the foodies who order this!

As per the cook, for variety they also fry eggs with Thums Up or Limca.

Twitter is baffled looking at this video, leaving hilarious responses.

*Anda, Hari Chutney and Fanta mixed together and fried in oil*



My digestive enzymes to me: pic.twitter.com/xtt55Ttejp — ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) August 4, 2021

Forget him making it, I wanna know what creature ate that abomination later — Yash Shetye (@itsoutrageeyash) August 4, 2021

Brash, overflowing cash of Dilliwalas results in the yuckiest food concoctions known to mankind.

Who the fuck can even think of cooking #eggs with #fanta ? — indranil mukherjee (@PhoenixIndranil) August 4, 2021

@Iyervval I remember you saying something about genocide of indian food. What should we call this? — yashdeep (@yashdeep96) August 5, 2021

AND apparently, Fanta Omelette costs Rs. 250.

So basically they put a carbonated drink to have the Carbon dioxide evaporate eventually leaving behind sugary water with flavour in it and giving the omelette a bubbly nature (exactly what baking soda does).



Why do people pay Rs. 250 for such nonsense? — Ankit (@ankitdevelops) August 4, 2021

@Alagpereira 250 mein fanta anda 🤢🤢🤢 — PK (@paranshukhurana) August 4, 2021

This is beyond horrible… utter rubbish at 250 rs — BeTheChange (@BeTheCh50672114) August 4, 2021

I won’t pay Rs 25 for this shit. — Sharique شارق (@shariquenomani) August 4, 2021

I don’t know what I should be more concerned about - surat’s famous dish priced @ RS.250 or what the dog’s find in their trash. — Anuradha PM (@PmAnuradha) August 5, 2021

Following this video, somebody shared making of a similar dish with Pepsi. Have a look.

On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you up to try the dish out?