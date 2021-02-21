Terrible food combinations such as popcorn and Maggi are one thing but terrible & unhygienic food is totally another.

Recently, a video of a person apparently spitting in food while making dough bases has surfaced on Twitter.

As seen in the video, he leans in close after he's done making the bases and apparently spits on the dough.

Twitter user, @shankyvermapspl tagged Meerut police, UP police, and news publications to look into the matter.

Meerut police even replied to the former stating that concerned officials have been alerted.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना प्रभारी परतापुर को आवश्यक कार्रवाई/ जांच हेतु अवगत करा दिया गया है — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, people on Twitter took this opportunity to voice their opinion.

This guy should not be employed by anyone in future. Only when he is deprived of livelihood which he was insulting so shamelessly, he may learn lesson of his life — indian only (@Indianonlyjaiho) February 20, 2021

Bhai ye to saf dikh raha hai wo roti ko set kar tandoor me dal raha hai thukne ki baat sahi hai — Sunil pal (@Sunilpa93208068) February 20, 2021

Its india more dirty u eat on local stalls but ur bad luck there is no camera or video for u — pooja sharma (@poojasharma1972) February 20, 2021

While others had a different take.

He might have the habbit of bending too much while working for making ROTI, but it seems to be hypothetical that on every ROTI he is spitting

Reason must be probed because it is question of this man's profession — Anil K Jangid (@anni_82a) February 20, 2021

Doesn't look like he is spitting. It seems more that he has a habit bending before putting the roti into the oven. — S∆uπ∆V (@ImSauravS) February 20, 2021

I am not very sure but it can be possible that he is blowing away extra flour from roti. Now this may not be hygienic but the guy may not have bad intentions. Great that the matter is being probed. Hope investigation brings out the truth. — Aakash Sharma (@akuthexsky) February 20, 2021

The accused has reportedly been arrested by arrested by UP Police.