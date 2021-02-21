Terrible food combinations such as popcorn and Maggi are one thing but terrible & unhygienic food is totally another. 

Recently, a video of a person apparently spitting in food while making dough bases has surfaced on Twitter. 

As seen in the video, he leans in close after he's done making the bases and apparently spits on the dough.

Twitter user, @shankyvermapspl tagged Meerut police, UP police, and news publications to look into the matter. 

Meerut police even replied to the former stating that concerned officials have been alerted. 

Meanwhile, people on Twitter took this opportunity to voice their opinion. 

While others had a different take. 

The accused has reportedly been arrested by arrested by UP Police.